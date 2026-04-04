中英對照讀新聞》Zelensky rebukes German defence CEO for belittling Ukrainian drones澤倫斯基嚴斥德國軍工執行長貶抑烏克蘭無人機

德國萊茵金屬防衛公司執行長阿敏．帕珀格。（法新社）

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticised the CEO of German defence firm Rheinmetall for calling Ukrainian drone manufacturers "housewives" with 3D-printers, saying if this were true, "every housewife in Ukraine could be the CEO of Rheinmetall".

烏克蘭總統弗拉迪米爾．澤倫斯基週一批評了德國萊茵金屬防衛公司的執行長，因其將烏克蘭無人機製造商貶為拿著3D印表機的「家庭主婦」，澤倫斯基表示，若真如此，「烏克蘭的每個家庭主婦都能當萊茵金屬的執行長」。

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Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger made the comments in an interview published in The Atlantic on Friday, saying Ukrainian drone technology was made "in the kitchen" and lacked innovation.

萊茵金屬執行長阿敏．帕珀格是在週五「大西洋月刊」刊出的一篇專訪中發表上述言論，他表示烏克蘭的無人機技術是「在廚房裡」製造的，並且缺乏創新。

"This is how to play with Legos," Papperger said of the drones.

帕珀格稱這些無人機，「就像在拼樂高積木一樣」。

The arms giant had on Sunday attempted to smooth over the row, saying on social media that it had the "utmost respect for the Ukrainian people’s immense efforts in defending themselves."

這家軍火巨擘週日試圖為風波降溫，在社群媒體上表示，「對烏克蘭人民捍衛家園的巨大努力致上最高敬意」。

新聞辭典

belittle：動詞，貶低、輕視、使顯得渺小。例句：He always belittles his colleagues’ achievements in front of the boss.（他總是在老闆面前貶低同事的成就。）

smooth over：平息、掩飾、使（爭端、問題等）緩和或順利解決。例句：The diplomat’s main job is to smooth over the tensions between the two countries.（那位外交官的主要工作就是緩和兩國之間的緊張關係。）

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