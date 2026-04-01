中英對照讀新聞》Crypto firm accidentally sends $44 billion in bitcoins to users加密貨幣公司誤將價值440億美元的比特幣發送給用戶

Bithumb交易所誤發比特幣後一度暴跌。（彭博）

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South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb said on Saturday it had accidentally given away more than $40 billion worth of bitcoins to customers as promotional rewards, triggering a sharp selloff on the exchange.

南韓加密貨幣交易所Bithumb週六表示，該公司誤發放價值超過400億美元的比特幣給用戶，做為促銷獎勵，引發該交易所出現大幅拋售。

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The exchange had planned to distribute small cash rewards of 2000 Korean won or more to each user, but winners received at least 2000 bitcoins each instead, media reports said.

這家交易所原本計畫向每名用戶發放至少2000韓元的小額現金獎勵，獲得獎賞者卻各自收到至少2000枚比特幣，媒體報導指出。

Bithumb apologised for the mistake, which took place on Friday, and said it had recovered 99.7% of the 620000 bitcoins, worth about $44 billion at current prices.

Bithumb為這起週五發生的失誤致歉，並表示已追回62萬枚比特幣中的99.7％；依照當前價格計算，這62萬枚比特幣總值約440億美元。

It had restricted trading and withdrawals for the 695 affected customers within 35 minutes of the erroneous distribution on Friday.

該公司週五在誤發後35分鐘內，立即限制695名受影響用戶交易與提領。

新聞辭典

selloff：名詞，大量拋售、急跌。例句：The news triggered a massive selloff in the stock market.（這則新聞引發股市出現大規模拋售。）

give away：動詞片語，免費送出，贈送。例句：The company gave away free tickets during the event.（這家公司在活動期間免費送出門票。）

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