中英對照讀新聞》US lawmakers to introduce bill to ban government use of Chinese robots 美國國會議員將提出法案，禁止政府使用中國機器人

美國國會議員提案禁止政府使用中國製機器人（法新社）

◎魏國金

Two U.S. senators on Thursday planned to introduce a bill that would ban the government from buying or operating humanoid robots made by Chinese firms.

2名美國聯邦參議員週四計畫提出1項法案，將禁止政府採購或操作中國企業製造的人形機器人。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Tom Cotton of Arkansas, the third most-powerful Republican in the Senate, and Chuck Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the chamber, plan to put forward the American Security Robotics Act, which would prohibit the federal government from buying or using unmanned ground vehicles made by adversaries such as China and bar the use of federal funds in connection with the robots.

參院共和黨第3號人物、來自阿肯色州的科頓，以及來自紐約州的參院民主黨領袖舒默，計畫提出美國安全機器人法案，禁止聯邦政府採購或使用由中國等敵對國家製造的無人地面載具，以及禁止聯邦資金用於與這些機器人有關的事務。

The bill comes as Chinese firms compete with U.S. firms such as Tesla to deliver humanoid robots that can stand in for humans for tasks as varied as dangerous manufacturing work and household chores.

該法案提出的時機，正值中國企業與特斯拉等美國公司競爭，推出可替代人類，執行危險製造工作與家庭勞務等各種任務之際。

In statements on Thursday, the lawmakers argued that such robots present a national security risk because they could be used to gather data to send back to China or could be remotely controlled from China. .

在週四的聲明中，2位國會議員主張，這類機器人構成國安風險，因為它們可被用來蒐集數據，以傳回中國，或從中國遠端控制。

新聞辭典

put forward：提議、提出。例句：I wasn’t convinced by any of the arguments that he put forward.（他提出的主張沒有1項可以說服我。）

stand in：頂替、代替。例句：I stood in for her, while she was on holiday.（她休假時，我接替她的工作。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法