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    中英對照讀新聞》Oscar contender ’Hamnet’ boosts tourism at Shakespeare heritage sites競逐奧斯卡的「哈姆奈特」推動莎士比亞故居觀光熱潮

    2026/03/29 05:30
    電影「哈姆奈特」帶動莎士比亞及妻子安．海瑟威故居觀光熱潮。（路透）

    電影「哈姆奈特」帶動莎士比亞及妻子安．海瑟威故居觀光熱潮。（路透）

    ◎林家宇

    On a cloudy winter’s day, visitors stream into what was once William Shakespeare’s childhood home in Stratford-upon-Avon and the nearby Anne Hathaway’s cottage, family residence of the bard’s wife.

    冬季多雲的一日，訪客湧入威廉．莎士比亞在埃文河畔斯特拉特福的兒時故居，以及鄰近的安妮之家。此地為莎翁妻子的家族住宅。

    Hathaway’s cottage is one of the settings for the BAFTA and Oscar best film contender "Hamnet", and the movie’s success is drawing a new wave of tourists to Shakespeare sites in the town in central England.

    安妮之家是角逐本屆英國影藝學院電影獎和奧斯卡最佳影片的「哈姆奈特」場景之一。這部電影的成功，吸引新一波觀光客到訪英格蘭中部的莎士比亞景點。

    Shakespeare’s Birthplace is the house the young William once lived in and where his father worked as a glove maker, while Hathaway’s cottage is where he would have visited his future wife early in their relationship.

    莎士比亞的出生地正是他年輕時的居所，也是其父親製作手套的工作地。安妮之家則是在兩人關係萌芽時，莎翁前去拜訪未來妻子的地方。

    Richard Paterson of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said visitor numbers have risen 15-20% since the film’s January release, and he expects this trend to continue.

    莎翁故居信託基金的理查．帕特森表示，自該電影於一月上映以來，訪客數量已增長了15%至20%，且他預期這一趨勢將持續下去。

    新聞辭典

    contender：名詞，競爭者。例句：She is perceived as a prominent contender for the dance competition this year.（她被視為今年舞蹈大賽的有力競爭者。）

    stream：動詞，流動、魚貫。例句：Customers stream into malls for discounted products on Black Friday .（消費者在黑色星期五湧入購物中心採購特價商品。）

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