中英對照讀新聞》Made in EU’ auto rules risk backlash from friends and rivals「歐盟製造」汽車規則恐引發盟友與對手反彈

德國BMW公司展示由Hexagon公司研發的人形機器人AEON，正透過雷射掃描器對車輛進行作業。（法新社）

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The European Union is treading a fine line with plans to introduce ’Made in EU’ rules for the bloc’s auto industry, seeking to revive local manufacturing without damaging relations with major trading partners.

歐洲聯盟正走在政策平衡的鋼索上，計畫為其汽車產業引入「歐盟製造」規則，試圖振興本地製造業，同時又不致損害與主要貿易夥伴的關係。

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The plans, due on Wednesday as part of a drive to boost EU industry more broadly, are complicated by divisions between member states, with France taking a more protectionist line and Germany more worried about potential retaliation.

這項計畫將於週三公布，屬於歐盟推動整體工業振興的一環，但因成員國之間存在分歧而變得複雜：法國採取較保護主義的立場，德國則更擔憂可能招致報復性措施。

They also face pushback from automakers with non-EU ties that are lobbying Brussels.

該計畫也面臨仰賴非歐盟地區的汽車製造商的反對，他們正積極遊說布魯塞爾當局。

Under the latest leaked version of the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, an electric vehicle would need 70% of the cost of its parts to be manufactured in the bloc, excluding the battery, to qualify for EU subsidies.

根據最新外洩的「工業加速法案」草案內容，電動車若要獲得歐盟補貼，其不含電池的零組件成本必須有70%是在歐盟境內製造。

新聞辭典

tread a fine line：在兩種相互衝突的立場或風險之間小心翼翼地取得平衡、謹慎拿捏。例句：The prime minister must tread a fine line between economic growth and environmental protection.（總理必須在經濟成長與環境保護之間小心翼翼地取得平衡。）

pushback：強烈反對、抵制。例句：The government’s new tax policy has met strong pushback from the business community.（政府的新稅收政策遭遇企業界強烈反對。）

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