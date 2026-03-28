為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Made in EU’ auto rules risk backlash from friends and rivals「歐盟製造」汽車規則恐引發盟友與對手反彈

    2026/03/28 05:30
    德國BMW公司展示由Hexagon公司研發的人形機器人AEON，正透過雷射掃描器對車輛進行作業。（法新社）

    德國BMW公司展示由Hexagon公司研發的人形機器人AEON，正透過雷射掃描器對車輛進行作業。（法新社）

    ◎國際新聞中心

    The European Union is treading a fine line with plans to introduce ’Made in EU’ rules for the bloc’s auto industry, seeking to revive local manufacturing without damaging relations with major trading partners.

    歐洲聯盟正走在政策平衡的鋼索上，計畫為其汽車產業引入「歐盟製造」規則，試圖振興本地製造業，同時又不致損害與主要貿易夥伴的關係。

    The plans, due on Wednesday as part of a drive to boost EU industry more broadly, are complicated by divisions between member states, with France taking a more protectionist line and Germany more worried about potential retaliation.

    這項計畫將於週三公布，屬於歐盟推動整體工業振興的一環，但因成員國之間存在分歧而變得複雜：法國採取較保護主義的立場，德國則更擔憂可能招致報復性措施。

    They also face pushback from automakers with non-EU ties that are lobbying Brussels.

    該計畫也面臨仰賴非歐盟地區的汽車製造商的反對，他們正積極遊說布魯塞爾當局。

    Under the latest leaked version of the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, an electric vehicle would need 70% of the cost of its parts to be manufactured in the bloc, excluding the battery, to qualify for EU subsidies.

    根據最新外洩的「工業加速法案」草案內容，電動車若要獲得歐盟補貼，其不含電池的零組件成本必須有70%是在歐盟境內製造。

    新聞辭典

    tread a fine line：在兩種相互衝突的立場或風險之間小心翼翼地取得平衡、謹慎拿捏。例句：The prime minister must tread a fine line between economic growth and environmental protection.（總理必須在經濟成長與環境保護之間小心翼翼地取得平衡。）

    pushback：強烈反對、抵制。例句：The government’s new tax policy has met strong pushback from the business community.（政府的新稅收政策遭遇企業界強烈反對。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播