中英對照讀新聞》Misinformation continues to take a toll on Kurds living in Saitama 假訊息持續傷害住在埼玉縣的庫德族人

日本埼玉縣有大量庫德族人。圖為2025年7月9日，支持者在敘利亞東北部庫德族人數眾多的卡米什利市的集會上，觀看庫德族武裝團體庫德工人黨創始人歐加蘭的電視演說。（法新社）

◎ 張沛元

Close aides to Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono were surprised by the apparent turnaround in his thinking about the Kurdish community in the prefecture.

（日本）埼玉縣知事大野元裕對縣內庫德族社區的態度明顯徹底轉變，令其近身幕僚感到詫異。

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“It isn’t good to leave things as they are,” he told them in spring 2025.

「維持現狀並不好，」大野在2025年春季對幕僚如是說。

In August, Ono asked the Foreign Ministry to stop allowing short-term stays for Turkish nationals, including Kurds, without visas.

同年8月，大野要求（日本）外務省停止允許包括庫德族在內的土耳其公民短期居留。

Ono had worked at Japanese embassies in Middle Eastern countries before becoming an Upper House lawmaker. In 2019, he was elected Saitama governor.

大野在擔任（日本國會）參議院議員之前，曾任職於多個中東國家的日本大使館。2019年，大選當選埼玉縣知事。

Known as a politician whose words and actions are grounded on data and facts, Ono’s request to the Foreign Ministry seemed out of character.

做為1名以行事基於數據與事實著稱的政治人物，大野對外務省的要求，看似不符合其人設。

新聞辭典

take its/a toll：慣用語，造成損失（或傷亡、破壞）。例句：Protesters argued that the budget cuts are taking a toll on families and the economy.（抗議者稱預算削減正禍及家庭與經濟。）

turnaround：名詞，徹底改變。例句：The scandal has caused a turnaround in public opinion.（這場醜聞導致公眾輿論徹底轉變。）

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