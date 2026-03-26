中英對照讀新聞》Thailand lifts ban on afternoon alcohol sales 泰國解除下午售酒禁令

泰國解除下午禁售酒精的法令。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Thailand relaxed decades-old alcohol sales restrictions, allowing consumers to buy wine, beer and spirits during previously prohibited afternoon hours in a six-month trial.

泰國放寬實施數十年的酒類銷售限制，允許消費者在先前禁止的下午時段購買葡萄酒、啤酒和烈酒，試行6個月。

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Liquor stores, bars and other purveyors were previously banned from selling alcohol from 2:00-5:00 pm, but the eased rules permit sales from 11:00 am to midnight during the trial while a committee studies its impacts.

此前，酒類商店、酒吧和其他銷售據點，被禁止在下午2點至5點之間售酒，但這次放寬的規定允許在試行期間，從上午11點到午夜售酒，並將設立一個委員會研究其影響。

Old rules were originally introduced to prevent government employees from drinking alcohol during work hours but often puzzling foreign visitors.

舊的規定最初是為了防止政府員工在工作時間飲酒而制定，但常常令外國遊客感到困惑。

Despite its reputation as a tourism and nightlife hub, Thailand’s alcohol laws remained rooted in Buddhist teachings that view imbibing as a moral transgression.

儘管泰國以旅遊和夜生活聞名，但其酒類法律仍根植於佛教教義，認為飲酒是道德上的過錯。

The country has some of the highest alcohol consumption rates in Asia, according to the World Health Organization, with locals typically reaching for the ubiquitous Chang, Singha and Leo beers.（AFP）

世界衛生組織數據顯示，泰國是亞洲酒精攝取量最高的國家之一，當地人通常會選擇隨處可見的象牌、勝獅和豹王啤酒。（法新社）

新聞辭典

Purveyor：名詞，供應商。例句：Residents in this town are mostly purveyors of garlic.（這個鎮上的居民大多是蒜農。）

imbibe：動詞，喝、飲（尤指酒）。例句：Jane has been imbibing again lately.（阿珍近來又在酗酒了。）

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