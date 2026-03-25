中英對照讀新聞》Social media sites block 4.7 million underage accounts in Australia社群媒體網站在澳洲封鎖470萬個未成年人帳號

手機上的社群媒體應用程式標誌。（路透）

◎管淑平

Tech giants have blocked 4.7 million accounts under Australia’s world-first social media ban for under-16s, the country’s online safety watchdog said Friday.

在澳洲的全球首創16歲以下社群媒體禁令下，科技巨頭已封鎖470萬個帳號，該國網路安全監督機構週五說。

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Initial figures showed platforms were taking meaningful action to remove underage users, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

初步數據顯示，各平台正採取具實質意義的行動來移除未成年用戶，澳洲電子安全委員茱莉．英曼．格蘭特表示。

"It is clear that eSafety’s regulatory guidance and engagement with platforms is already delivering significant outcomes," she said in a statement.

「很清楚的是，電子安全委員會的規範指引，以及與各平台的接洽，正帶來顯著成效」，她在一份聲明中說。

Australia has required big platforms including Meta, TikTok and YouTube to stop underage users from holding accounts since the legislation came into force on December 10 last year.

自從該法去年12月10日生效以來，澳洲已要求包括Meta、TikTok和YouTube在內的大型平台，禁止未成年使用者持有帳號。

Companies face fines of Aus$49.5 million if they fail to take "reasonable steps" to comply.

社群媒體公司若未採取「合理措施」遵守規定，將面臨4950萬澳幣罰款。

新聞辭典

comply：動詞，遵守，服從。例句：All students must comply with the school rules.（所有學生都必須遵守校規。）

block：動詞，封鎖，阻擋，妨礙。例句：The person in front of me is blocking my view.（我前面的人擋住我的視線。）

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