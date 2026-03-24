中英對照讀新聞》Gold and Silver Plunge as Iran War Damps Rate Cut Hopes 伊朗戰爭澆熄降息希望 金銀價格重挫

中東戰火使金銀遭劇烈拋售，價格重挫。（法新社）

◎魏國金

Gold sank for a seventh session as the escalating war in the Middle East drove oil prices higher and reduced prospects for a US interest-rate cut in the near term. Silver slumped more than 10%.

隨著中東戰火加劇，推升油價走高並降低美國短期內降息的可能性，黃金連續7個交易日下跌。銀價暴跌逾10％。

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Gold slid as much as 6%, on track for its longest losing streak since 2023. Almost three weeks into the war, soaring crude and gas prices are raising inflationary risks, which make rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and other central banks less likely. That’s a headwind for the metal, which doesn’t pay interest.

黃金一度跌6％，有望創2023年以來最長跌勢。戰爭爆發近3週，飆漲的原油與天然氣價格使通膨風險升高，而這使聯準會與其他央行不太可能降息，對不孳息的黃金而言，是不利因素。

Gold’s performance since the war broke out mirrors its decline through the summer of 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused an energy price shock that rippled through global markets. While volatility in precious metals has calmed somewhat compared to the wild price swings in January, fluctuations have scared off some investors seeking a haven.

自戰爭爆發以來，金價的表現與2022年夏季的下跌類似，當時俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭引發的能源價格衝擊，擴散至全球市場。儘管貴金屬的波動相較於1月時的劇烈震盪有所緩和，但相關波動已嚇跑一些尋求避險的投資人。

新聞辭典

on track：進展順利。例句：They’re on track to make record profits.（他們有望取得創紀錄利潤）。

scare off：嚇跑、嚇退。例句：The hefty price tag scared off some potential buyers.（高昂的價格嚇跑了一些潛在買家）。

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