中英對照讀新聞》Oscar-winner Sean Penn skips ceremony, takes train to Ukraine奧斯卡得主西恩．潘缺席頒獎典禮，搭乘火車前往烏克蘭

美國知名男星西恩．潘缺席2026奧斯卡頒獎典禮，前往基輔與澤倫斯基會面。（路透）

◎林家宇

Film star Sean Penn stepped out of a train carriage in central Kyiv on ​Monday, thousands of miles away from the glitz of ‌Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre where he had failed to turn up to receive his third acting Oscar hours earlier.

影星西恩．潘沒有現身領取他的第三座奧斯卡演員獎，而是步出位於基輔中心的列車車廂，距離星光熠熠的好萊塢杜比劇院有數千英里之遙。

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Penn, 65, won the Oscar for best supporting ​actor for his role in the political thriller "One Battle ​After Another", but skipped Sunday’s ceremony to travel to ⁠meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the war-battered capital.

65歲的西恩．潘以政治驚悚片「一戰再戰」贏得奧斯卡最佳男配角，但他缺席了週日的典禮，前往飽受戰爭摧殘的烏克蘭首都，與總統澤倫斯基會面。

Penn, a long-time advocate for Ukraine, has visited the country several times during the four-year war with Russia.

作為烏克蘭的長期支持者，西恩．潘在該國與俄羅斯作戰的4年間數度造訪。

He ⁠filmed a ​documentary about Russia’s invasion that premiered in ​February 2023. Penn also lent Zelenskiy, a former comedian and actor, one of his ​other Oscars in 2022.

西恩．潘拍攝過一部關於俄羅斯侵略的紀錄片，於2023年2月首映。他也在2022年把其中一座奧斯卡獎座，借給曾為喜劇藝人和演員的澤倫斯基。

新聞辭典

glitz：名詞，華麗、浮華。例句：He indulged in the glitz of the Palace of Versailles.（他沉浸在凡爾賽宮的富麗堂皇之中。）

battered：形容詞，受重創的。例句：The country battered by a destructive storm recovered in just a few months.（這個國家僅花數個月便從毀滅性颶風的摧殘中恢復過來。）

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