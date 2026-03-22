中英對照讀新聞》Oscar-winner Sean Penn skips ceremony, takes train to Ukraine奧斯卡得主西恩．潘缺席頒獎典禮，搭乘火車前往烏克蘭

中英對照讀新聞》Oscar-winner Sean Penn skips ceremony, takes train to Ukraine奧斯卡得主西恩．潘缺席頒獎典禮，搭乘火車前往烏克蘭2026/03/22 05:30
美國知名男星西恩．潘缺席2026奧斯卡頒獎典禮，前往基輔與澤倫斯基會面。（路透）
◎林家宇
Film star Sean Penn stepped out of a train carriage in central Kyiv on Monday, thousands of miles away from the glitz of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre where he had failed to turn up to receive his third acting Oscar hours earlier.
影星西恩．潘沒有現身領取他的第三座奧斯卡演員獎，而是步出位於基輔中心的列車車廂，距離星光熠熠的好萊塢杜比劇院有數千英里之遙。
請繼續往下閱讀...
Penn, 65, won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the political thriller "One Battle After Another", but skipped Sunday’s ceremony to travel to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the war-battered capital.
65歲的西恩．潘以政治驚悚片「一戰再戰」贏得奧斯卡最佳男配角，但他缺席了週日的典禮，前往飽受戰爭摧殘的烏克蘭首都，與總統澤倫斯基會面。
Penn, a long-time advocate for Ukraine, has visited the country several times during the four-year war with Russia.
作為烏克蘭的長期支持者，西恩．潘在該國與俄羅斯作戰的4年間數度造訪。
He filmed a documentary about Russia’s invasion that premiered in February 2023. Penn also lent Zelenskiy, a former comedian and actor, one of his other Oscars in 2022.
西恩．潘拍攝過一部關於俄羅斯侵略的紀錄片，於2023年2月首映。他也在2022年把其中一座奧斯卡獎座，借給曾為喜劇藝人和演員的澤倫斯基。
新聞辭典
glitz：名詞，華麗、浮華。例句：He indulged in the glitz of the Palace of Versailles.（他沉浸在凡爾賽宮的富麗堂皇之中。）
battered：形容詞，受重創的。例句：The country battered by a destructive storm recovered in just a few months.（這個國家僅花數個月便從毀滅性颶風的摧殘中恢復過來。）