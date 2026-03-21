中英對照讀新聞》Vance says he trusts Trump on Iran war 范斯說在伊朗戰爭他信任川普

美國副總統范斯。（法新社）

◎國際新聞中心

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Monday expressed support for the way President Donald Trump was handling the war in Iran and said he trusted him to make sure that "the mistakes of the past" are not repeated.

美國副總統JD．范斯週一表示支持唐納．川普總統處理伊朗戰爭的方式，並稱他信任川普能確保「過去的錯誤」不會重演。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Vance’s comments appeared to be an effort to counter questions about whether his well-known anti-war and isolationist views put him at odds with Trump. Since the war began on February 28, Vance had not publicly offered unequivocal support for it.

范斯所言似在反擊質疑，即他眾所周知的反戰與孤立主義觀點使他與川普立場相左。自戰爭2月28日爆發以來，范斯從未公開明確表達支持。

Speculation about a rift grew after Trump noted Vance’s Marine background and his relative reluctance to attack Iran.

在川普提到范斯的陸戰隊背景及其對攻擊伊朗相對抗拒後，兩人不和的揣測便隨之增加。

Vance, asked on Monday if he was "onboard" with the war and whether he had any "hesitation," said the president has long said Iran should not obtain a nuclear weapon and that he agreed with him.

范斯週一被問及是否「支持」伊戰以及是否有任何「猶豫」時表示，總統一直主張伊朗不應擁有核武，而他對此表示贊同。

新聞辭典

unequivocal︰形容詞，明確的、毫不含糊的、毫無保留的。例句：The CEO gave an unequivocal denial of the rumors regarding the company’s bankruptcy.（執行長明確否認了有關公司破產的謠言。）

isolationist︰形容詞／名詞，孤立主義的、孤立主義者。例句：Some critics argue that an isolationist foreign policy could weaken the country’s global influence.（一些批評者認為，孤立主義的外交政策可能會削弱該國的全球影響力。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法