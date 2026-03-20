中英對照讀新聞》Giant faucet ’floating’ in mid-air urges water conservation 「漂浮」在半空中的巨型水龍頭 旨在敦促節約用水

日本Dyex公司的飄浮水龍頭，已成為當地知名地標。（擷取自Google街景）

◎ 張沛元

When a construction company wanted to ask the public to conserve water, it sought to make a splash with the message.

（日本的）1家建築公司企圖透過1種引人注目的方式，來傳達呼籲大眾節約用水的訊息。

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The company erected a huge faucet that appears to be floating in the air 10 meters above the ground, with tap water coming out of it.

該公司豎立起1個巨大、看似漂浮在離地10公尺的空中、還有自來水從中流洩而出的水龍頭。

While the eye-catching site is frequently mentioned on social media, it is not just a monument but a reminder to conserve water.

這個在社群媒體上常被提及的搶眼景點，不僅是1座紀念碑，更是提醒眾人節約用水。

新聞辭典

make a splash：片語，字面意義是激起水花，引申為大肆炫耀，大張旗鼓，引人注目。例句：The tech giant has set up a separate smart car unit to make a splash in the automotive world.（這家科技巨頭已成立1個獨立的智慧汽車部門，企圖在汽車界大放異彩。）

eye-catching：形容詞，吸引人的，搶眼的。例句：He is good at making eye-catching posters.（他很擅長製作搶眼的海報。）

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