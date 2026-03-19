中英對照讀新聞》Semiconductor giant SK hynix now makes chips you can eat 半導體大廠SK海力士推出可食用的「晶片」

南韓SK海力士生產的可食用「晶片」。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

South Korea’s semiconductor giant SK hynix has made a foray into a new genre of chips － the kind that’s crunchy and goes with a beer.

南韓半導體大廠SK海力士進軍一種新型態的「晶片」領域，不僅酥脆可口，還可以配著啤酒。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Packing 385 calories a bag, the company’s new "HBM chips" snack is a nod to its top-selling high-bandwidth memory semiconductors, in great demand to power AI systems.

這款名為「HBM洋芋片」的零食，每包熱量385大卡，其名稱源自於該公司暢銷的高頻寬記憶體半導體產品，該產品因其在人工智慧系統領域的強大應用而備受青睞。

But in this case, the acronym stands for Honey Banana Mat.

不過，這裡的「HBM」是「Honey Banana Mat」（蜂蜜香蕉風味）的縮寫。

The "semiconductor-shaped" chips are an "initiative to bring semiconductors closer to everyday life and make the public feel more familiar with them," an SK hynix official told AFP.

SK海力士一名員工告訴《法新社》，這種「半導體形狀」的洋芋片，「旨在拉近半導體與日常生活的距離，讓公眾更加了解半導體」。

The supplier to US giant Nvidia made the world’s first HBM semiconductors in 2013, and remains one of the biggest manufacturer of the product.

這家美國科技巨擘輝達的供應商，於2013年生產全球首款HBM高頻寬記憶體，至今仍是該產品的主要製造商之一。

新聞辭典

chip：名詞，洋芋片；晶片。本文以chip一詞的不同含義，營造詼諧文意。

foray：動詞或名詞，初次嘗試；進行突襲。例句：The famous singer made a foray into musicals and earned extensive applause.（這位著名歌手涉足音樂劇領域，並贏得廣泛讚譽。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法