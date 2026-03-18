中英對照讀新聞》Statins don’t cause most side effects blamed on them斯他汀類藥物不會引發多數被歸咎於它們的副作用

斯他汀類藥物。（美聯社）

◎管淑平

Cholesterol-lowering statin drugs do not cause most of the side effects attributed to them on package inserts, a large analysis of past clinical trials found.

降膽固醇的斯他汀類藥物，不會造成仿單上列出多數被歸咎於它們的副作用，一份對過去多分臨床試驗進行的大規模分析發現。

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For most people, the benefits of statins greatly outweigh the risks, study leader Christina Reith of Oxford University in the UK said in a statement.

對大多數人而言，斯他汀類藥物的益處遠大於其風險，這份研究領導者英國牛津大學的克莉絲汀娜・瑞斯在聲明中說。

The drugs are known to cause myopathy in about 1 of every 10000 patients per year, mostly in the first year of treatment, according to the study published in The Lancet.

這類藥物已知可能造成肌肉病變，每年每1萬名患者中約有1人發生，大多數發生在治療的第一年，根據這份在《刺胳針》發表的研究報告。

But when the researchers looked at rates of more than five dozen other potential adverse side effects listed in statin package leaflets, they found slightly higher odds for only four of the 66 on the labels.

但是，研究人員檢視斯他汀仿單上所列逾60種其他潛在不良副作用發生率，發現列出的66項副作用中，僅4種發生機率些微較高。

For the other 62, there were no significant differences in rates between patients taking statins and those taking placebos.

至於其他62項，患者服用斯他汀類藥物與服用安慰劑的發生率並無顯著差異。

新聞辭典

attribute：動詞，歸因於，認為是（人或事）所造成。例句：Many people attribute their success to hard work.（許多人將他們的成功歸因於努力。）

outweigh：動詞，超過，比（人或事物）更重要。例句：The benefits outweigh the risks in this treatment.（這項治療利大於弊。）

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