中英對照讀新聞》Toucan seen flying around Sin City has been rescued 在拉斯維加斯上空盤旋的巨嘴鳥已被救起

鳥類救援組織救起1隻在「賭城」拉斯維加斯上空盤旋數月的巨嘴鳥。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

A toucan that has been seen flying around Las Vegas for months has been saved, a bird rescue group said Wednesday.

1個鳥類救援組織週三表示，1隻在拉斯維加斯上空盤旋數月的巨嘴鳥，已被救起。

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“We’ve all just been so worried about him,” said Skye Marsh, the president and co-founder of the SouthWest Exotic Avian Rescue.

「西南外來鳥類救援組織」主席兼共同創辦人斯凱．馬爾什表示：「我們都非常擔心牠」。

Sam the toucan has been living in Las Vegas since November, much to the concern of bird experts and enthusiasts who were worried about the exotic bird’s health and his ability to survive long-term in a city with drastic weather changes.

自去年11月以來，巨嘴鳥Sam一直住在拉斯維加斯，讓鳥類專家和鳥迷憂心忡忡，擔心這隻外來鳥類的健康狀況，以及牠能否在氣候變遷劇烈的這個城市中長期生存下去。

There are some signs of “wear and tear,” such as dehydrated skin and a chip off his beak, but he seems to be OK, Skye said.

斯凱說，牠身上有一些「耗損」的痕跡，例如皮膚脫水和喙缺了一塊，但看起來還不錯。

新聞辭典

exotic：形容詞，來自異國的、異常迷人的；名詞，外國人；外來動植物。例句：The courtyard was full of exotic plants in terracotta pots.（庭院裡擺滿用陶盆容器栽種的外來植物。)

dehydrated：形容詞，脫水的、極度乾渴的。例句：When you are dehydrated, your blood pressure drops and your heart rate increases, which can make you feel tired.（當你脫水時，你的血壓會下降，心率增加，讓你感到疲倦。）

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