中英對照讀新聞》Lasers turn back time on Rome’s Column of Marcus Aurelius雷射讓羅馬的馬可．奧里略之柱重現光彩

專家使用雷射清除技術修復極具歷史和藝術價值的馬可．奧里略之柱。（美聯社）

◎林家宇

Just as cosmetic surgeons wield lasers to smooth away wrinkles, archaeologists in Rome are firing beams of light at history itself, peeling away decades of grime from one of the city’s most storied monuments.

一如操作雷射抹平皺紋的美容外科醫生，羅馬考古學家將光束射向歷史本身，剝除這座城市其中一座最富傳奇色彩的紀念碑上，所累積的數十年塵埃。

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Restorers are making the most extensive use yet of laser cleaning in Italy to remove layers of dirt from the Column of Marcus Aurelius, a 1,840-year-old masterpiece that celebrates the emperor’s victories over barbarian tribes along the Danube.

修復專家在義大利發揮了雷射清除技術迄今最廣泛的用途，移除馬可．奧里略之柱的層層塵土。這是一座有1840年歷史，慶祝這位羅馬皇帝戰勝多瑙河沿岸蠻族部落的傑作。

The hand-held lasers concentrate flickering beams of light onto the stone, with the heat they generate lifting away black deposits of pollution to reveal the white Carrara marble beneath.

手持雷射將閃爍的光束集中聚焦在石塊上，藉由當中產生的熱能去除汙染沉積物，讓覆蓋其下的卡拉拉白色大理石重見天日。

"It is the same principle of a doctor removing unwanted hair or skin," said Marta Baumgartner, the project’s lead architect.

這項計畫的領銜建築師瑪塔．鮑姆加特納形容：「這和醫生去除多餘毛髮或皮膚的原理相同。」

新聞辭典

storied：形容詞，廣傳的、家喻戶曉的。例句：This documentary provides different angles on Michael Jackson’s storied career.（這部紀錄片從不同角度呈現麥可．傑克森的傳奇生涯。）

concentrate：動詞，集中、聚集。例句：It is time to concentrate on reforms the company urgently needs.（是時候專注於公司迫切需要的改革。）

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