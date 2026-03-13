中英對照讀新聞》Iran Eases Social Rules Amid Crises—but Crushes Dissent 伊朗在危機中鬆綁社會規範，但仍鎮壓異議

2026年1月8日，伊朗民眾在首都德黑蘭參加反政府抗議。（美聯社檔案照）

◎張沛元

Live music is blaring on the streets of Tehran, women are ditching their mandatory hijabs and young people are dancing in cafes, as authorities allow a degree of social freedom not seen since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

隨著當局允許自1979年伊斯蘭革命以來從未見過的一定程度社會自由，（伊朗首都）德黑蘭街頭充斥刺耳的現場音樂，婦女不再配戴強迫性的頭巾，年輕人在咖啡館裡翩然起舞。

At the same time, however, the government is carrying out a widespread crackdown on dissidents and has executed more people.

然而，與此同時，政府卻對異議人士展開廣泛鎮壓，處決更多人。

Both moves have the same objective: preserving a system still shaken by last summer’s 12-day war with Israel and by sanctions that have sent the economy spiraling.

這兩項舉動有著相同的目標，就是要維護1個仍受2025年夏天與以色列的12天戰爭撼動，以及仍受到拖垮經濟的制裁所影響的體制。

新聞辭典

carry out：片語，執行，貫徹，落實，完成。例句：The Kremlin insisted that neither China nor Russia have carried out secret nuclear tests.（克里姆林宮堅稱，中國與俄羅斯都沒有進行秘密核子試爆。）

crackdown：名詞，鎮壓，打壓，制裁。例句：U.S. President Donald ‌Trump’s crackdown against pro-Palestinian protests and immigration has faced judicial roadblocks.（美國總統川普對挺巴勒斯坦的抗議，以及對移民的鎮壓，已遭遇司法阻礙。）

