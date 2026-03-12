中英對照讀新聞》Brazilian ’Superman’ cheers child cancer patients in Ghana 巴西「超人」為迦納兒童癌症病患加油打氣

被譽為「巴西超人」的穆伊拉特拜訪迦納的癌症病童，為他們加油打氣。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

The three-storey Child Health Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana’s capital Accra is a place with hushed corridors, laboured breathing and parents clutching on to hope.

在迦納首都阿克拉的科爾布教學醫院，3層樓高的兒童健康科走廊上一片寂靜，只有呼吸急促聲，以及不放棄希望的父母。

But on Friday, the gloom gave way to shrieks of joy as children with drips taped to their arms sat upright for the first time in days.

但在週五，陰霾氣氛被歡呼聲打破，手臂上纏著輸液管的孩子們，幾天來第一次坐了起來。

Others, too weak to stand, managed faint but determined smiles.

虛弱到站不起來的其他孩子，也勉強擠出微弱但堅定的微笑。

The reason was nearly 2.03-metre tall, dressed in the iconic blue-and-red Superman suit and cape.

這一切都源自於1位身高近2.03公尺、身穿標誌性藍紅相間戰衣和披風的超人的到來。

In real life Leonardo Muylaert is a lawyer specialised in civil rights who needs reading glasses to work.

現實生活中，里奧納多．穆伊拉特是1位專攻公民權利的律師，工作時需要戴老花眼鏡。

Muylaert - known worldwide as the "Brazilian Superman" - was rounding up his one-week maiden visit to Ghana, his first trip to Africa, and the cancer ward erupted into life.（AFP）

被譽為「巴西超人」的穆伊拉特，結束他為期1週的首次迦納行，這也是他首次踏上非洲大陸。他的到訪讓癌症病房頓時熱鬧起來。（法新社）

新聞辭典

hushed：形容詞，寂靜的。例句：I plucked up my courage to speak in the hushed conference room.（我鼓起勇氣，在鴉雀無聲的會議室裡開口說話。）

reading glasses：慣用語，老花眼鏡。例句：He needs reading glasses at only 40.（他才40歲就需要戴老花眼鏡了。）

