中英對照讀新聞》Trump says ’question of time’ before US turns to Cuba after Iran川普說繼伊朗之後 美國目標轉向古巴 「是遲早問題」

古巴國旗和美國國旗。（法新社）

◎管淑平

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that he would turn to an unspecified project for Cuba, the Caribbean island already facing a US energy blockade, after the war against Iran.

美國總統唐納．川普週四暗示，在對伊朗的戰爭之後，他會把焦點轉向一項針對古巴的具體不明計畫；這個加勒比海島國已面臨美國實施的能源封鎖。

"We want to fix, finish this one first － but that will be just a question of time before you are going to be going back to Cuba," Trump said at a White House reception.

「我們想先解決、完成這件事—但是之後，你的焦點將轉回古巴，這會只是遲早的問題」，川普在白宮一場招待會上說。

Washington has imposed an energy blockade on the communist-ruled nation that has seen its fuel stocks plunge, in the wake of the US capture of president Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela － a key oil supplier to Cuba.

華府已對這個共產主義者統治的國家實施能源封鎖，導致該國燃料庫存大減，此舉就在美國逮捕委內瑞拉總統尼可拉斯．馬杜羅之後；委國是古巴重要的石油供應來源。

No oil has been imported to the island since January 9, forcing airlines to curtail flights to the island and deepening a long-running economic crisis.

自1月9日起已無石油進口到古巴，迫使航空公司削減飛往該島的航班，並加深該國持續已久的經濟危機。

新聞辭典

impose：動詞，施加、強制實施（法律、制裁等措施）。例句：The government imposed strict sanctions on the country.（政府對該國實施嚴格制裁。）

blockade：名詞，封鎖（軍事或經濟上使資源無法進入某地）。例句：The naval blockade lasted for several months.（這場海上封鎖持續好幾個月。）

