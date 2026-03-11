為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Trump says ’question of time’ before US turns to Cuba after Iran川普說繼伊朗之後 美國目標轉向古巴 「是遲早問題」

    2026/03/11 05:30
    古巴國旗和美國國旗。（法新社）

    古巴國旗和美國國旗。（法新社）

    ◎管淑平

    President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that he would turn to an unspecified project for Cuba, the Caribbean island already facing a US energy blockade, after the war against Iran.

    美國總統唐納．川普週四暗示，在對伊朗的戰爭之後，他會把焦點轉向一項針對古巴的具體不明計畫；這個加勒比海島國已面臨美國實施的能源封鎖。

    "We want to fix, finish this one first － but that will be just a question of time before you are going to be going back to Cuba," Trump said at a White House reception.

    「我們想先解決、完成這件事—但是之後，你的焦點將轉回古巴，這會只是遲早的問題」，川普在白宮一場招待會上說。

    Washington has imposed an energy blockade on the communist-ruled nation that has seen its fuel stocks plunge, in the wake of the US capture of president Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela － a key oil supplier to Cuba.

    華府已對這個共產主義者統治的國家實施能源封鎖，導致該國燃料庫存大減，此舉就在美國逮捕委內瑞拉總統尼可拉斯．馬杜羅之後；委國是古巴重要的石油供應來源。

    No oil has been imported to the island since January 9, forcing airlines to curtail flights to the island and deepening a long-running economic crisis.

    自1月9日起已無石油進口到古巴，迫使航空公司削減飛往該島的航班，並加深該國持續已久的經濟危機。

    新聞辭典

    impose：動詞，施加、強制實施（法律、制裁等措施）。例句：The government imposed strict sanctions on the country.（政府對該國實施嚴格制裁。）

    blockade：名詞，封鎖（軍事或經濟上使資源無法進入某地）。例句：The naval blockade lasted for several months.（這場海上封鎖持續好幾個月。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播