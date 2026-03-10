中英對照讀新聞》Traders Warn $100 Oil Is Imminent If Iran War Keeps Raging 交易員警告：如果伊朗戰火延燒，油價即將站上100美元

中東戰火沒有降溫跡象，導致油價狂飆。（法新社）

◎ 魏國金

US oil prices posted the biggest weekly gain on record as the war in Iran upends critical energy market flows, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz grinding to a virtual halt.

隨著伊朗戰爭顛覆關鍵的能源市場流通，荷姆茲海峽的航運幾乎陷入停滯，美國油價創下最大單週漲幅紀錄。

With no sign of a let-up in hostilities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. flagged the risk of scenarios for oil topping $100 a barrel in the case of prolonged disruption. That threatens to boost inflation, just as the Federal Reserve is now contending with a weaker labor market than previously thought.

由於沒有跡象顯示敵對趨緩，高盛集團對於在長久干擾下，油價突破每桶100美元的風險示警。正當聯準會現在不得不應對比先前認為更加疲軟的勞動市場之際，該狀況恐推升通膨。

WTI crude, the U.S. benchmark, surged by 12% on Friday, its biggest daily jump since 2020. U.S. crude finished the day at $90.90 a barrel, up 36% for the week, the biggest jump on record dating back to at least 1983.

美國油價的基準「西德州中級原油」週五飆漲12％，創下2020年以來單日最大漲幅。美國原油當日收報每桶90.90美元，1週上漲36％，為至少1983年以來最大單週上漲紀錄。

新聞辭典

grind to a halt：逐漸停頓。例句：The car ground to a halt right in the middle of the street.（車子在路中央逐漸停下來）。

let-up：暫停、減少（通常指不好的方面）。例句：The airline authorities are not expecting a let-up in delays.（航空公司當局預期航班延誤狀況不會緩解）。

