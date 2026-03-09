中英對照讀新聞》Firefighters rescue swan stuck in frozen Connecticut river 消防隊員救出被困在康乃狄克州冰凍河川的天鵝

康乃狄克州諾沃克消防局的隊員，2月3日從冰凍的諾沃克河中救出1隻天鵝。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Firefighters came to the rescue of a swan that was stuck in a frozen river this week.

消防員本週救出1隻被困在康乃狄克州1條冰凍河川中的天鵝。

Connecticut Norwalk Fire Department crews donned cold-water rescue suits and used ropes to carefully move out onto the Norwalk River on Tuesday. They soon found the swan’s feet were frozen into the ice, and it took them about 30 minutes to free the bird and bring it to shore without incident.

諾沃克消防局的隊員週二穿上防寒服，用繩索小心翼翼地進入諾沃克河，他們很快就發現天鵝的腳掌凍在冰裡面，花了大約30分鐘將牠救出來，並安全地帶回岸邊。

Deputy Chief Jonathan Maggio said the swan appeared grateful for the rescue, noting the bird was “just happy to be out of the ice.” The swan was taken to a veterinarian center, which reports it’s doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Once it regains its strength, the swan will be properly released.

副局長喬納森．馬吉歐表示，這隻天鵝似乎對獲救心存感激，並指出牠「很開心能離開冰面」。這隻天鵝已被送往獸醫中心，據獸醫報告，牠目前狀況良好，預計將完全康復，待其恢復體力後，將妥善地放生。

新聞辭典

grateful：形容詞，感激的、受歡迎的。例句：I would be most grateful if you would send me the book immediately.（如果你能馬上把書寄給我，我將感激不盡。）

regain strength：片語，恢復體力。例句：He then underwent extensive rehabilitation, gradually regaining strength and confidence.（他後來經過漫長的復原過程，逐漸恢復體力和自信。 ）

