中英對照讀新聞》German carnival revellers take sideswipe at Putin, Trump, Epstein德國嘉年華遊行者借機抨擊普廷、川普和艾普斯坦

德國杜塞道夫嘉年華花車首席設計師提利設計的俄國總統普廷主題花車。（法新社）

From Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin, no-one is safe when Germans celebrate carnival with floats that satirise politicians. But the Russian president is not laughing.

從唐納．川普到弗拉迪米爾．普廷，當德國人用嘲諷政治人物的花車來慶祝嘉年華時，沒有人可以倖免於難。

Sculptor Jacques Tilly, head float designer for Duesseldorf’s parade, is on trial in absentia in Moscow, accused of spreading false information about the Russian military.

今年杜塞道夫遊行的首席花車設計師、雕刻家亞庫斯．提利正在莫斯科遭到缺席審判，被控散播有關俄國軍隊的假資訊。

"Humour can hurt and definitely affect those targeted," he told AFP in December, promising that the political floats for today’s parade would be as "foolish and satirical" as ever.

他在12月向法新社表示，「幽默會傷人，且肯定會影響那些被針對者」，當時並承諾，今天遊行的政治花車將會如同以往一樣「荒唐且諷刺」。

Tilly’s creations this year include a papier-mache of Russian President Vladimir Putin being hit over the head by a face-painted jester marked "satire" as well as a depiction of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the devil, with text reading "everyone protects the perpetrators" and "everyone ignores the victims".

今年提利的創作包括用紙糊的俄國總統弗拉迪米爾．普廷，被臉上塗彩並標記有「諷刺」字樣的小丑打頭，以及惡名昭彰的性犯罪犯傑佛瑞．艾普斯坦的惡魔像，上面的文字寫著「人人都保護犯罪者」與「人人都忽視受害者」。

新聞辭典

take sideswipe at：對……進行抨擊、含沙射影地攻擊。例句：The comedian took a sharp sideswipe at the mayor during his opening monologue.（這位喜劇演員在開場獨白中，對市長進行了一番犀利的抨擊。）

lampoon：動詞，嘲弄、諷刺、挖苦。例句：The new satirical movie lampooned the excesses of Hollywood celebrities.（這部新的諷刺電影嘲弄了好萊塢名流的奢華生活。）

