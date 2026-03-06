中英對照讀新聞》Geisha facing dire straits as virus scares off Kyoto customers 川普表示，正將國民兵撤離芝加哥、洛杉磯與波特蘭

2026年1月8日，多名派駐華府的國民兵聚集在懸掛有川普總統巨幅畫像的勞動部大樓附近。（美聯社）

◎ 張沛元

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he’s withdrawing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland but left the door open to sending federal forces “in a much different and stronger form.”

（美國總統）川普週三宣布，將把國民兵撤離芝加哥、洛杉磯與波特蘭，但保留以「大為不同與更強大的形式」派遣聯邦部隊的可能性。

“We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, arguing that those cities would be “gone if it weren’t for the Federal Government stepping in.”

「我們正把國民兵撤離芝加哥、洛杉磯與波特蘭，儘管事實上這些城市的犯罪，已因這些偉大的愛國者（指國民兵）的存在而大幅降低，」川普在「真實社群」上寫道，聲稱「若非有聯邦政府介入，這些城市早就沒了。」

He suggested the possibility of future deployments, writing, “We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time!”

他暗示未來再次部署（部隊）的可能性，並寫道：「當犯罪再飆升時——這只是時間問題，我們或許會以大為不同與更強大的形式回來。」

新聞辭典

leave the door open：慣用語，不排除任何可能性，保留進一步行動或討論空間。例句：The two parties leave the door open to meet again after the earlier negotiation failed.（雙方在稍早的談判失敗後，保留再次會面的可能性。）

step in：片語，插手，介入，居中斡旋。例句：He stepped in to break up a fight.（他插手制止爭吵。）

