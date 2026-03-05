中英對照讀新聞》Australian state weighs rule change to allow dingoes to be pets 澳洲昆士蘭州考慮修改規定 允許將澳洲野犬作為寵物飼養

澳洲昆士蘭州考慮將澳洲野犬重新歸類為家犬。（歐新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

The Queensland Department of Primary Industries is weighing a potential change that would see dingoes reclassified as Canis familiaris, also known as domestic dogs.

昆士蘭州初級產業部正在考慮一項潛在的變更，該變更可能將澳洲野犬重新歸類為家犬。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Dingoes are currently classified as an invasive species in the state, meaning they cannot be released, relocated, fed, sold or kept.

目前，澳洲野犬在該州被列為入侵物種，這意味著牠們不能被放生、遷移、餵食、出售或飼養。

"Dingoes will continue to be protected in national parks and landholders will still be able to take action to protect their livestock from wild dog or dingo attacks under the general biosecurity obligation," a Department of Primary Industries representative told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

初級產業部的一位代表告訴《澳洲廣播公司》：「澳洲野犬將繼續在國家公園內受到保護，土地所有者仍然可以根據一般生物安全義務採取行動，保護他們的牲畜免受澳洲野犬的襲擊。」

"Dingoes are not dogs," Alix Livingstone of the nonprofit Defend the Wild wrote. "They are a genetically, evolutionarily, and behaviorally distinct species."

非營利組織「捍衛野生動物」的艾莉克斯．利文斯頓寫道：「澳洲野犬不是家犬，牠們在基因、進化和行為上都與家犬截然不同。」

新聞辭典

relocate：動詞，搬遷；調動。例句：Our family decided to relocate to Japan.（我們全家決定移居日本。）

distinct：形容詞，顯著的；有區別的。例句：There are many distinct factions in this party.（這個政黨內部存在許多不同的派系。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法