中英對照讀新聞》New York school district violated civil rights law by changing name from ‘Thunderbirds’ to ‘T-Birds’紐約學區因將隊名從「雷鳥」改為「T-Birds」而違反民權法

康乃夸特高中電子看板顯示其吉祥物改名為T-Birds。（美聯社）

◎管淑平

The Long Island-based Connetquot Central School District is “erasing its Native American heritage” and violating civil rights law by changing its team name from the “Thunderbirds” to the “T-Birds,” federal education officials said.

位於長島的康乃夸特中央學區，將其運動代表隊名從「雷鳥」改為「T-Birds」，是在「抹除其美國原住民文化遺產」並且違反民權法，聯邦教育官員說。

The district had made the change to comply with a state ban on Native American sports names and mascots.

該學區更名，是為了遵守州政府對運動代表隊和吉祥物使用有美國原住民意象名稱的禁令。

But federal education officials argue the state mandate violates civil rights law because it allows schools to continue using names derived from other racial or ethnic groups.

但是聯邦教育官員認為，州政府該命令違反民權法，因其允許學校繼續使用源自其他民族或族群的名稱。

“We will not allow ideologues to decide that some mascots based on national origin are acceptable while others are banned,” said Kimberly Richey, who heads the Education Department’s civil rights office.

「我們不會允許意識形態人士決定，有些根據民族來源命名的吉祥物可被接受，而其他的卻被禁止」，領導教育部民權辦公室的金柏莉．里奇說。

新聞辭典

erase：動詞，抹除，使消失。例句：The change may erase an important part of history.（這項改變可能抹去一段重要的歷史。）

heritage：名詞，文化遺產，傳統。例句：The festival celebrates the town’s cultural heritage.（這項節慶慶祝這座城鎮的文化傳統。）

