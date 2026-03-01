中英對照讀新聞》Kagiyama’s ’Turandot’ programme highlights music’s impact in figure skating鍵山優真的「杜蘭朵」曲目彰顯音樂對花式滑冰的影響力

日本花式滑冰選手鍵山優真以名曲"公主徹夜未眠"作為長曲曲目。（路透）

◎林家宇

When Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama launches into his free programme under the Olympic lights at the Milano Cortina Games next month, the sweep of "Nessun dorma" is sure to strike a chord with the Italian crowd — a return to the city of Turandot’s premiere on its 100th anniversary.

當日本花式滑冰選手鍵山優真在米蘭－科爾蒂納冬季奧運會進行長曲項目之際，「公主徹夜未眠」的曲調無疑會在義大利觀眾之中引發共鳴 — 象徵著在杜蘭朵首演100週年之際，重返這座首演之城。

Kagiyama, a medal favourite in men’s singles, will skate to composer Christopher Tin’s bespoke four‑minute edit of his own Turandot ending, a version tailored in collaboration with choreographer Lori Nichol to meet the precise rises, rests and crescendos the sport demands.

男子單人滑冰奪牌熱門鍵山優真，隨著作曲家田志仁打造的杜蘭朵結尾4分鐘剪輯曲起舞。此版本由田志仁與編舞家洛麗．尼科爾合作，專門改編以精確符合滑冰運動所要求的起伏、停歇、漸強和高潮。

"It’s probably the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me," Tin told Reuters.

田志仁向路透表示，「對我來說，這可能是我最絕妙的經歷。」

"To have this big showcase moment for this new recording to come out 100 years after the premiere of Turandot, in the city in which Turandot premiered, at the biggest global event in the world — I can’t think of one bigger."

「杜蘭朵首演100週年之際，於這座首演城市，能夠讓這首新錄製的曲目在這場全球盛會迎來如此重大的時刻，我無法想像有比這更盛大的舞台。」

新聞辭典

tailor：動詞，特製、訂做。例句：These courses are tailored to all people with business needs.（這些課程是為所有具有商務需求的人士打造。）

precise：形容詞，準確的、精確的。例句：Her prediction about the political climate was extremely precise.（她對政治氛圍的預測極為精準。）

