中英對照讀新聞》Italian farmers set up mountain turnstiles to charge access to Instagram hot spots 義大利農民在山上設旋轉閘門，前往Instagram美照熱點要收費

2012年12月16日拍攝的義大利北部的多洛米蒂山脈。（法新社檔案照）

◎ 張沛元

Italian landowners have installed turnstiles in the Dolomites as frustration grows with queues of tourists they say come in search of photos for Instagram.

由於對遊客排隊前來找尋拍美照上傳Instagram的地點的沮喪感漸增，義大利地主已在多洛米蒂山脈安裝旋轉閘門。

If Carlo Zanella, president of the Alto Adige Alpine Club, had his way, travel influencers would be banned from the Dolomites.

要是上阿迪杰阿爾卑斯俱樂部主席卡洛．扎奈拉能遂其所願，這些旅遊網紅會被禁止進入多洛米蒂山脈。

He blames them for the latest Italian social media trend, which has lured hundreds of thousands of tourists to the mountain range in northern Italy, with many traipsing across private land to get that perfect shot.

他把義大利社群媒體上的最新風潮，怪罪到這些人頭上，該風潮吸引數十萬遊客湧入這座義北山脈，其中不少人為了拍出完美照片而穿越私人土地。

In response to the influx, frustrated local farmers have set up turnstiles, where tourists must pay 5 euros to access several “Instagrammable” spots, including the Seceda and Drei Zinnen mountain ranges.

為因應大量湧入的人潮，沮喪的當地農民已設置旋轉閘門，遊客必須支付5歐元，才能進入幾處可拍出適合發Instagram美照的拍照點，包括刀鋒山與三峰山山脈。

新聞辭典

lure：動詞，名詞，引誘，誘惑。例句：The serial killer lured his victims on social media.（這名連環殺手在社群媒體上引誘受害者。）

have one’s way：片語，隨心所欲，為所欲為，得逞，如願以償。例句：He always gets his own way in the end.（他總是愛怎樣就能怎樣。）

