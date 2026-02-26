為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Surgeons remove up to 100 magnets from N. Zealand teen’s gut外科醫生從紐西蘭少年腸道中取出多達100枚磁鐵

    2026/02/26 05:30
    紐西蘭一名少年吞食100枚磁鐵，導致腸道4個部位組織壞死。（法新社檔案照）

    紐西蘭一名少年吞食100枚磁鐵，導致腸道4個部位組織壞死。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    A 13-year-old boy in New Zealand swallowed up to 100 high-power magnets he bought on Temu, forcing surgeons to remove tissue from his intestines.

    紐西蘭一名13歲男孩吞下他在Temu網站上購買的多達100枚高功率磁鐵，迫使外科醫生從他的腸道中取出組織。

    After suffering four days of abdominal pain, the unnamed teen was taken to Tauranga Hospital on the North Island.

    在經歷4天的腹痛後，這名未透露姓名的少年被送往北島的陶朗加醫院。

    An X-ray showed the magnets had clumped together in four straight lines inside the child’s intestines.

    X光檢查顯示，這些磁鐵在孩子的腸道內聚集成4條直線。

    "These appeared to be in separate parts of bowel adhered together due to magnetic forces."（AFP）

    「這些磁鐵似乎位於腸道的不同部位，由於磁力作用而粘連在一起。」

    Doctors said the pressure of the magnets had caused necrosis － tissue death － in four areas of the boy’s small bowel and caecum, which is part of the large intestine.

    醫生表示，磁鐵的壓力導致男孩小腸和盲腸（大腸的一部分）的4個部位壞死（組織壞死）。

    Surgeons operated to remove the dead tissue and retrieve the magnets, and the child was able to return home after an eight-day spell in hospital.（AFP）

    外科醫生手術切除壞死組織並取出磁鐵，孩子在住院8天後得以回家。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    intestine：名詞，腸。例句：The doctor said everything looks fine in your intestine through the X ray.（醫生說，透過X光檢查，你的腸道一切正常。）

    spell：名詞，（持續的）一段時間。例句：I look forward to a spell of dry weather.（我期待迎來一段天氣乾燥的日子。）

