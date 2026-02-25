中英對照讀新聞》’Top Gun: Maverick’ copyright claim rejected by US appeals court《捍衛戰士：獨行俠》的版權主張被美國上訴法院駁回

電影《捍衛戰士：獨行俠》2022年全球首映活動。（歐新社）

◎管淑平

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that the 2022 Tom Cruise blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" did not infringe a magazine article that inspired the original 1986 "Top Gun" film.

聯邦上訴法院週五裁定，2022年由湯姆．克魯斯主演的賣座電影《捍衛戰士：獨行俠》，並未侵害一篇啟發1986年原版《捍衛戰士》電影的雜誌文章著作權。

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said "Maverick," from Paramount Pictures, was not substantially similar to "Top Guns," a 1983 article by Ehud Yonay about the U.S. Navy’s Top Gun fighter pilot training school in San Diego.

美國第9巡迴上訴法院表示，派拉蒙影業推出的《獨行俠》與1983年艾胡德．約奈所撰寫文章《捍衛戰士》，並無實質相似之處；該文章講述有關聖地牙哥俗稱Top Gun的美國海軍頂尖戰鬥機飛行員培訓學校。

Yonay gave Paramount rights to his article that year for the original "Top Gun," and was credited in the film.

約奈在那一年授權派拉蒙使用其文章，用於拍攝原版《捍衛戰士》，並在電影中獲得掛名。

His widow Shosh Yonay and son Yuval Yonay, heirs to his copyright, terminated the license in 2020 and said they deserved some profits from "Maverick".

其版權繼承人、遺孀蕭希．約奈和兒子尤瓦．約奈，於2020年終止這項授權，並表示他們理應獲得《獨行俠》部分收益。

The three-judge appeals court panel said "Maverick" contained many significant plot elements not in "Top Guns".

由3名法官組成的上訴法院合議庭說，《獨行俠》包含許多《捍衛戰士》文章中沒有的重要情節元素。

新聞辭典

infringe：動詞，侵犯，違反（權利、規範）。例句：The company was sued because they infringed the patent.（該公司因為侵犯專利而被告。）

plot：名詞，（電影、書籍或戲劇）情節；陰謀。例句：The movie has a simple plot that is easy to follow. （這部電影的情節簡單易懂。）

