中英對照讀新聞》Freezing reptile dubbed ‘Lizard in a blizzard’ is rescued after being buried in Rhode Island snow 1隻被困在羅德島州雪中的爬行動物，被戲稱為「暴風雪中的蜥蜴」，最終獲救

被困在羅德島州雪中的1隻巨蜥，最終獲救。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Wildlife officials say a “lizard in a blizzard” has been rescued after a man discovered the large cold-blooded reptile buried in snow in Rhode Island, somehow surviving the frigid temperatures.

野生動物官員說，1名男子在羅德島州的雪地裡發現1隻「暴風雪中的蜥蜴」，這隻大型冷血爬行動物最終獲救，奇蹟般地在寒冷氣溫中倖存下來。

According to the New England Wildlife Center, the Providence man spotted the tegu lizard from his driveway on Tuesday. The reptile was quickly brought it indoors and wrapped in a T-shirt to help conserve heat.

新英格蘭野生動物中心指出，普羅維登斯市的1名男子，週二在自家車道上發現這隻巨蜥。他迅速地將這隻蜥蜴帶進屋內，並用1件T恤包起來以保暖。

ET Reptiles, a reptile store based in Rhode Island, agreed to pick up the tegu and take it to an animal hospital. There, veterinarians found the tegu to be “extremely weak, underweight, and not moving well.” The tegu’s tongue had also suffered frostbite and muscle weakness due to prolonged exposure to the cold — a circumstance that leads to cell failure in cold-blooded animals in low temperatures.

位於羅德島州的爬蟲類商店ET Reptiles，同意收留這隻巨蜥，並送到動物醫院。獸醫發現這隻巨蜥「極度虛弱、體重過輕且行動不便」。由於長時間暴露在寒冷環境中，巨蜥的舌頭也被凍傷，肌肉無力，這種情況會導致冷血動物在低溫下細胞衰竭。

新聞辭典

frigid：形容詞，嚴寒的、冷淡的。例句：Few plants can grow in such a frigid environment.（幾乎沒有甚麽植物能夠在如此寒冷的環境下生長。）

prolong：動詞，延長、拖延。例句：We were having such a good time that we decided to prolong our stay by another week.（我們過得非常愉快，決定再多待1個星期。）

