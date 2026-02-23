中英對照讀新聞》Rio de Janeiro zoo animals are treated to popsicles as the city faces scorching summer weather 里約熱內盧動物園的動物享用冰棒，因為這座城市正面臨炎夏天氣

由於天氣炎熱，里約熱內盧生態園區動物園發給1隻猴子西瓜冰棒。（歐新社）

Animals at Rio de Janeiro’s BioParque zoo received popsicles and frozen treats Tuesday as the city faced another day of extreme heat during Brazil’s summer.

里約熱內盧生態園區動物園裡的動物，週二收到冰棒和冷凍食物，因為在巴西夏季期間，這座城市迎來另1天的極端高溫。

Jaguars, monkeys and other animals were given an iced diet prepared according to each species’ needs, zoo officials said. Some received frozen fruit, while others were offered mixtures containing frozen blood.

動物園主管表示，美洲豹、猴子和其他動物，都食用了根據各自物種需求所準備的冷凍食物。有些動物吃的是冷凍水果，有些動物則食用含有冷凍血液的混合物。

A group of monkeys were handed watermelon popsicles by zoo keepers. A jaguar tried to fish out ground chicken popsicles from a tray that floated in its water tank.

動物園管理員發西瓜冰棒給一群猴子，1隻美洲豹試圖從漂浮在水箱裡的托盤裡，撈出雞肉末冰棒。

“When she tries to fish out the frozen food, she ends up ingesting water as well,” said Letizia Feitoza, a biologist at the zoo. “This is important for her hydration.”

動物園生物學家萊蒂齊亞‧費托薩表示：「當牠（美洲豹）試圖把冷凍食物弄出來時，也會順便喝一點水，這對牠補充水分很重要。」

新聞辭典

scorching：形容詞，灼熱的、激烈的。例句：It was scorching hot inside the greenhouse.（溫室裡熱得出奇。）

ingest：動詞，攝取、嚥下。例句：The chemicals can be poisonous if ingested.（這些化學製品如果被攝入體內，可能會引發中毒。）

