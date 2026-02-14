中英對照讀新聞》UK zoo says tiny snail ’back from brink’ of extinction英國動物園宣稱微小蝸牛從滅絕邊緣復甦

原本被外界認為已經滅絕的大百慕達陸蝸，經過英國切斯特動物園的復育，如今已從滅絕邊緣復甦。（法新社）

◎國際新聞中心

A minuscule snail once thought to have disappeared has been saved from the edge of extinction, a British zoo said Saturday.

英國一家動物園週六表示，一種曾被認為已消失的微小蝸牛，如今已從滅絕邊緣獲救。

The greater Bermuda land snail had not been spotted for years until a cluster of shells was caught slithering through an alleyway in the capital Hamilton in 2014.

這種大百慕達陸蝸多年來未曾被發現，直到2014年，有人在首都漢密爾頓的一條巷弄中發現一群蝸牛正緩緩爬行。

Some were flown to Chester Zoo, where experts spent years building up the population before they released thousands back into the wild in 2019.

部分蝸牛隨後被送往英國切斯特動物園，專家花了好幾年時間進行繁殖與擴大族群數量，並在2019年將數千隻蝸牛重新野放回自然環境。

Unique to Bermuda, this type of snail traces its lineage back over a million years － a relic of the island’s ancient ecosystem.

大百慕達陸蝸是百慕達特有物種，其血統可追溯至100多萬年前，被視為該島古老生態系統的活化石。

Now "we can officially say the species is back from the brink", said Chester Zoo in a statement sent to AFP.

切斯特動物園在給法新社的聲明中表示：「現在我們可以正式宣布，這個物種已經從滅絕邊緣復甦。」

新聞辭典

back from the brink：從災難、失敗或毀滅的邊緣被挽救回來；常用於描述瀕危物種、企業或個人處境的逆轉。例句：After emergency treatment, he was finally brought back from the brink of death.（經過緊急醫療搶救，他終於從死亡邊緣被救回來。）

trace its lineage back to...：追溯某物種、家族或傳統的起源或血統至某個時間點或祖先。例句：This family can trace its lineage back to nobility in the 15th century.（這個家族可追溯其血統至15世紀的貴族。）

