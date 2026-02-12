為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》New Zealand company sells non-alcoholic wine for pets 紐西蘭公司推出寵物專用無酒精葡萄酒

    2026/02/12 05:30
    紐西蘭一家公司推出寵物專用的無酒精葡萄酒。（法新社檔案照）

    紐西蘭一家公司推出寵物專用的無酒精葡萄酒。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    After a long day patrolling the neighbourhood or protecting the house, pets in New Zealand have a new way to unwind － non-alcoholic wine.

    在一整天忙著巡邏社區或守護房屋之後，紐西蘭的寵物們終於有了一種新的放鬆方式——無酒精葡萄酒。

    The range of tipples sold by Auckland-based Muttley’s Estate has names like Pawt, Champawgne, Purrno Noir and Sauvignon Bark.

    總部位於奧克蘭的Muttley’s Estate酒莊出售一系列酒品，包括Pawt、Champawgne、Purrno Noir和Sauvignon Bark等。

    The company bills its catnip-infused concoctions as a mood-enhancing luxury.

    該公司宣稱，他們用貓薄荷調製的飲品能夠提升心情，帶來愉悅的享受。

    The pet beverages, which do not contain grapes or alcohol, offer a "perfect companion when celebrating with your furry family member," it says.

    該公司還說，這些不含葡萄或酒精的寵物飲料，是「與毛茸茸的家庭成員歡聚的完美搭配」。

    新聞辭典

    patrol：動詞或名詞，巡邏、巡查。例句：An unusually large number of police officers are on patrol.（巡邏的警察人數異常多。）

    unwind：動詞，鬆開（捲繞之物）；放鬆。例句：A cup of latte helps me unwind during work.（一杯拿鐵可以幫助我在工作時放鬆身心。）

    
    
