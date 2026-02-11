中英對照讀新聞》High-speed passenger train kills 7 elephants crossing railway tracks in northeast India高速客運列車在印度東北部撞死7隻穿越鐵道的大象

印度火車撞大象事故現場。（美聯社）

◎管淑平

Seven wild Asiatic elephants were killed and a calf was injured when a high-speed passenger train collided with a herd crossing the tracks in India’s northeastern state of Assam early Saturday, local authorities said.

一列客運高鐵週六清晨在印度東北部阿薩姆邦，撞上正在穿越鐵軌的一批象群，造成7隻野生亞洲象死亡、1隻幼象受傷，地方政府說。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The train driver spotted the herd of about 100 elephants and used the emergency brakes, but the train still hit some of the animals, Indian Railways spokesman Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told The Associated Press.

該列車司機員當時發現這批約100隻的象群，立刻緊急煞車，但仍撞上其中幾隻大象，印度鐵路公司發言人卡平賈爾・基修爾・夏瑪告訴美聯社。

Five train coaches and the engine derailed following the impact, but there were no human casualties, Sharma said.

5節車廂和機車頭在撞擊後出軌，但沒有人傷亡，夏瑪說。

The accident site is a forested area around 125 kilometers southeast of Assam’s capital city of Guwahati. Railway tracks in the state are frequented by elephants, but Indian Railways said in a statement the accident location wasn’t a designated elephant corridor.

事故地點是距離阿薩姆邦首府古瓦哈蒂東南方約125公里一片有茂密樹林的區域。該邦鐵道常有大象出沒，但印度鐵路公司在聲明中表示，這起事故地點並非被劃定的「大象走廊」。

新聞辭典

collide：動詞，碰撞，撞上。例句：Two cars collided at the intersection.（兩輛車在路口相撞。）

derail：動詞，（列車）出軌；引申為打亂、阻撓（計畫、進程等）。例句：The scandal derailed the government’s reform plan.（這起醜聞打亂政府的改革計畫。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法