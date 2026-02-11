為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》High-speed passenger train kills 7 elephants crossing railway tracks in northeast India高速客運列車在印度東北部撞死7隻穿越鐵道的大象

    2026/02/11 05:30
    印度火車撞大象事故現場。（美聯社）

    印度火車撞大象事故現場。（美聯社）

    ◎管淑平

    Seven wild Asiatic elephants were killed and a calf was injured when a high-speed passenger train collided with a herd crossing the tracks in India’s northeastern state of Assam early Saturday, local authorities said.

    一列客運高鐵週六清晨在印度東北部阿薩姆邦，撞上正在穿越鐵軌的一批象群，造成7隻野生亞洲象死亡、1隻幼象受傷，地方政府說。

    The train driver spotted the herd of about 100 elephants and used the emergency brakes, but the train still hit some of the animals, Indian Railways spokesman Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told The Associated Press.

    該列車司機員當時發現這批約100隻的象群，立刻緊急煞車，但仍撞上其中幾隻大象，印度鐵路公司發言人卡平賈爾・基修爾・夏瑪告訴美聯社。

    Five train coaches and the engine derailed following the impact, but there were no human casualties, Sharma said.

    5節車廂和機車頭在撞擊後出軌，但沒有人傷亡，夏瑪說。

    The accident site is a forested area around 125 kilometers southeast of Assam’s capital city of Guwahati. Railway tracks in the state are frequented by elephants, but Indian Railways said in a statement the accident location wasn’t a designated elephant corridor.

    事故地點是距離阿薩姆邦首府古瓦哈蒂東南方約125公里一片有茂密樹林的區域。該邦鐵道常有大象出沒，但印度鐵路公司在聲明中表示，這起事故地點並非被劃定的「大象走廊」。

    新聞辭典

    collide：動詞，碰撞，撞上。例句：Two cars collided at the intersection.（兩輛車在路口相撞。）

    derail：動詞，（列車）出軌；引申為打亂、阻撓（計畫、進程等）。例句：The scandal derailed the government’s reform plan.（這起醜聞打亂政府的改革計畫。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播