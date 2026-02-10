為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Intel CEO Says There’s ‘No-Relief’ on Memory Shortage Until 2028 英特爾執行長說，記憶體短缺一直到2028年都「不會有緩解」

    2026/02/10 05:30
    輝達執行長陳立武。（路透）

    輝達執行長陳立武。（路透）

    ◎魏國金

    Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan said that the computer industry’s memory-chip shortage is likely to persist for at least two years.

    英特爾執行長陳立武說，電腦業的記憶體短缺可能持續至少2年。

    “There’s no relief as far as I know,” he said during a Cisco Systems Inc. conference Tuesday. Tan said he spoke to two of the key players in memory, who told him, “There’s no relief until 2028.”

    「就我所知，不會有緩解」，他在思科系統公司舉行的會議上說。他指出，他與記憶體關鍵大廠中的2家業者談話，他們告訴他，「一直到2028年都不會緩解」。

    A massive expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure has fueled demand for memory chips, decreasing the supply available to traditional computers and smartphones. That’s bringing shortages and price hikes — and potentially hurting customers’ appetite for the products.

    人工智慧基礎設施的大規模擴張，已助長記憶體需求，降低傳統電腦與智慧手機的供應，導致記憶體短缺與價格上漲，並可能損及消費者對相關產品的購買意願。

    Nvidia Corp., the leading provider of artificial intelligence processors, will only further drive up demand for memory with its latest Rubin platform and the next generation of products, Tan said. AI is going to “suck up a lot of memory,” he said.

    人工智慧處理器首要供應商輝達的最新Rubin平台及下一代產品，只會進一步推升記憶體需求，陳立武指出。AI將「吸走大量的記憶體」，他說。

    新聞辭典

    as far as I know：據我所知。例句：He isn’t coming today, as far as I know.（據我所知，他今天不會來）。

    drive up：推升、提高。例句：Cool and wet weather drove up corn and soybean futures prices.（濕涼的天氣推升玉米與大豆的期貨價格）。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播