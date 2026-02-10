中英對照讀新聞》Intel CEO Says There’s ‘No-Relief’ on Memory Shortage Until 2028 英特爾執行長說，記憶體短缺一直到2028年都「不會有緩解」

輝達執行長陳立武。（路透）

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan said that the computer industry’s memory-chip shortage is likely to persist for at least two years.

英特爾執行長陳立武說，電腦業的記憶體短缺可能持續至少2年。

“There’s no relief as far as I know,” he said during a Cisco Systems Inc. conference Tuesday. Tan said he spoke to two of the key players in memory, who told him, “There’s no relief until 2028.”

「就我所知，不會有緩解」，他在思科系統公司舉行的會議上說。他指出，他與記憶體關鍵大廠中的2家業者談話，他們告訴他，「一直到2028年都不會緩解」。

A massive expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure has fueled demand for memory chips, decreasing the supply available to traditional computers and smartphones. That’s bringing shortages and price hikes — and potentially hurting customers’ appetite for the products.

人工智慧基礎設施的大規模擴張，已助長記憶體需求，降低傳統電腦與智慧手機的供應，導致記憶體短缺與價格上漲，並可能損及消費者對相關產品的購買意願。

Nvidia Corp., the leading provider of artificial intelligence processors, will only further drive up demand for memory with its latest Rubin platform and the next generation of products, Tan said. AI is going to “suck up a lot of memory,” he said.

人工智慧處理器首要供應商輝達的最新Rubin平台及下一代產品，只會進一步推升記憶體需求，陳立武指出。AI將「吸走大量的記憶體」，他說。

