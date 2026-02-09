中英對照讀新聞》Florida deputy captures runaway emu and returns the bird home unharmed 佛州1名副警長抓到1隻逃跑的鴯鶓，並將這隻鳥毫髮無損地送回家

佛州1名副警長抓到1隻逃跑的鴯鶓，並將這隻體型龐大、不會飛的鳥毫髮無損地送回家。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

A Florida deputy has captured a runaway emu and safely returned the large flightless bird to its home.

佛州1名副警長抓到1隻逃跑的鴯鶓（俗稱澳洲鴕鳥），並將這隻不會飛的大型鳥類安全地送回家。

A St. Johns County deputy responded last Friday to a rural area west of St. Augustine following reports of the bird’s escape, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

聖約翰斯郡警長辦公室在臉書發文指出，上週五其副警長接到報案說，1隻鳥逃脫，隨即前往聖奧古斯丁西部的1個鄉下地區。

The deputy attempted to secure the emu, but the bird kicked several times using its large talons and fled, authorities said. After a short chase, the deputy cornered the emu, secured it with a makeshift lasso and handcuffed its legs together to render the talons useless.

警方指出，這名副警長試圖抓住這隻鴯鶓，但牠用大腳爪踢了幾下後逃走了。經過短暫追逐，副警長將鴯鶓逼到角落，用臨時製作的套索將牠套住，並用手銬將其雙腿銬在一起，使其腳爪無用武之地。

The emu was returned to its owners unharmed. No charges were filed. Emus are native to Australia and can grow over 1.9 meters tall.

這隻鴯鶓安然無恙地被送回到主人身邊。無人被起訴。鴯鶓原產於澳洲，身高可超過1.9公尺。

新聞辭典

makeshift：名詞，臨時代用品、權宜之計；形容詞，臨時代用的；權宜的。例句：Thousands of refugees are living in makeshift camps.（數千名難民居住在臨時帳篷裡。）

render：動詞，使成為、使變得、使處於某種狀態。例句：New technology has rendered my old computer obsolete.（新技術發展太快，我的舊電腦已經過時了。）

