中英對照讀新聞》 Supreme Court clears way for California voting map that bolsters Democrats最高法院為加州有利民主黨的選區劃分地圖掃除障礙

加州州長紐森的選區重劃行動獲得美國聯邦最高法院的支持。（美聯社）

◎國際新聞中心

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed for now a new California voting map that could help Democrats gain up to five seats in Congress, the latest twist in a national fight between liberals and conservatives seeking advantage in this year’s midterm elections.

美國最高法院週三暫時允許加州採用一項新的國會選區劃分圖，此舉可能有助於民主黨在國會最多增加五個席次，成為自由派與保守派為爭奪今年期中選舉優勢而展開的全國性角力中的最新轉折。

The justices cleared the state to use a map pushed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and approved by voters that was intended to offset a redistricting effort by Republicans in Texas sought by President Donald Trump. The Texas map could net the GOP up to five additional seats.

大法官們允許加州暫時採用由州長蓋文．紐森（民主黨籍）推動並經選民批准的地圖。這項劃分旨在抵消總統唐納．川普所主導、由共和黨在德州推動的選區重劃努力。德州的劃分可能為共和黨帶來最多五個額外席次。

The high court’s ruling stays in effect while the lawsuit against California’s map proceeds. Since the Supreme Court upheld Texas’s map as constitutional in December, many legal experts expected it to approve California’s map too.

最高法院的裁定將持續有效，直到針對加州選區圖的訴訟在司法程序中完成審理。由於最高法院去年十二月已裁定德州選區圖合憲，許多法律專家因此預期大法官也會批准加州的選區圖。

新聞辭典

bolster：動詞，加強、支援。例句：The new policy is designed to bolster public trust in the healthcare system.（這項新政策旨在加強民眾對醫療體系的信任。）

net (someone) something：片語，為（某人）帶來（利益、收益等）。例句：The successful campaign netted the candidate over $2 million in donations.（這場成功的競選活動為候選人募得超過兩百萬美元的捐款。）

