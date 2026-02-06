中英對照讀新聞》Casio feels the heat and responds with sauna-resistant watch 需求孔急 卡西歐推出耐三溫暖的手錶

日本卡西歐推出耐高溫與潮濕的三溫暖專用手錶。圖為去年11月12日1名工人在卡西歐泰國工廠組裝手錶。（法新社）

◎ 張沛元

Stripping off for a sauna no longer means taking off your watch.

脫光衣服洗三溫暖不再意味著必須摘掉手錶。

Casio Computer Co. announced it will release a wristwatch on Oct. 17 that is designed to withstand extreme temperature and moisture.

（日本）卡西歐電腦公司宣布，（去年）10月17日推出1款能夠耐極端溫度與潮溼的手錶。

Called “Sadokei,” it can cope with sauna temperatures up to 100 degrees. It is equipped with a 12-minute timer.

這款名為「Sadokei」的手錶，可承受高達攝氏100度的三溫暖溫度，還配備有1個12分鐘的碼錶。

Available in orange and black, it will sell for 16,500 yen, including tax.

手錶顏色有橘黑2種，含稅售價1.65萬日圓。

Young Casio sauna lovers came up with the new product idea.

這款新產品的創意，來自喜歡洗三溫暖的年輕卡西歐員工。

新聞辭典

feel the heat：慣用語，感受到高溫天熱；面對巨大壓力或敵意。例句：The young woman was feeling the heat from her boss to quit after marriage.（這名年輕女性感受到來自老闆的壓力，希望她婚後辭職。）

withstand：經受，承受，頂住。例句：The material can withstand withstand sunlight and rainwater.（這種材料不怕日曬雨淋。）

