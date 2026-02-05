中英對照讀新聞》Shhhh! California bans noisy TV commercials 噓！加州禁止播放吵雜的電視廣告

加州立法規定，廣告音量不得大於節目音量。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

Noisy TV commericials were banned in California on October 6, with a new law that demands pitchmen turn the volume down.

10月6日，加州推出一項新法律，禁止播放吵雜的電視廣告，並要求廣告商調低音量。

Viewers in the United States have long complained that advertisements can be much louder than the program they are streaming.

長期以來，美國觀眾一直抱怨廣告音量可能比他們正在觀看的節目大得多。

One minute they are engrossed in a peaceful nature documentary and the next they are scrabbling for the remote to quieten a man shouting about a new treatment for his flatulence.

前一分鐘他們還全神貫注於欣賞一部寧靜的自然紀錄片，下一分鐘就抓起遙控器，試圖讓一個大聲宣傳一種治療脹氣新方法的男人安靜下來。

Now a new law in America’s most populous state says commercials cannot be any louder than the content they interrupt.

現在，這個美國人口最多的州推出一項新法律，規定廣告音量不得超過其打斷的節目內容。

"We heard Californians loud and clear, and what’s clear is that they don’t want commercials at a volume any louder than the level at which they were previously enjoying a program," Governor Gavin Newsom said after signing the bill into law.（AFP）

加州州長蓋文．紐森在簽署該法案後表示：「我們清楚聽到加州人民的心聲，很明顯，他們不希望廣告音量超過他們之前觀看節目的音量。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

engrossed：形容詞，全神貫注的。例句：Vic is engrossed in reading the new novel.（維克正全神貫注閱讀這本新小說。）

scrabble：動詞，（用手指）翻找。例句：Vic is scrabbling in the drawer for his passport.（維克正在抽屜裡翻找他的護照。）

