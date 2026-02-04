中英對照讀新聞》World’s most expensive coffee goes on sale in Dubai at $1000 a cup全世界最貴咖啡以1杯1000美元價格在杜拜開賣

薩格索茲示範沖1杯價格將近1000美元的咖啡。（法新社）

◎管淑平

Selling for nearly $1000 a cup, a cafe in Dubai is offering the world’s most expensive coffee, brewed from Panamanian beans sold at a premium price.

1杯咖啡售價將近1000美元，1家位於杜拜的咖啡館推出全球最昂貴咖啡，使用以高價購入的巴拿馬咖啡豆沖煮而成。

The wealthy emirate is known for its extravagant ventures. "We felt Dubai was the perfect place for our investment," said Serkan Sagsoz, co-founder of the Julith cafe with the pricey offering.

這個富裕的酋長國以奢華的投資案著稱。「我們覺得杜拜是我們投資的完美地點」，塞爾坎‧薩格索茲，這家高價咖啡館「朱利斯」共同創辦人說。

For a price tag of 3600 dirhams ($980–$1000), the brew offers an experience of floral and fruity flavours reminiscent of tea.

花3600迪拉姆（約980到1000美元）喝1杯這款咖啡，可品嚐到有如茶的花香和果香風味。

The new record staggered some people, though residents also said it was par for the course for the desert city with a luxury lifestyle. ’It’s Dubai,’ said one resident.

這項新紀錄讓一些人大感驚訝，但也有居民說，對於這座擁有奢華生活的沙漠城市來說，這一點都不稀奇。「這就是杜拜」，1名居民說。

新聞辭典

premium：名詞，溢價；高價。例句：The store sells premium chocolate.（這家店販售高價巧克力。）

be par for the course：片語，意料之中，習以為常的事物。例句：Flight delays are par for the course during the holiday season.（假期間班機誤點是常有的事。）

