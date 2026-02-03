中英對照讀新聞》Trump Picks Warsh to Lead the Federal Reserve 川普挑選華許領導聯準會

川普挑選華許為新任聯準會主席。（歐新社）

◎魏國金

President Donald Trump said he intends to nominate Kevin Warsh to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, according to a post on his Truth Social platform.

總統唐納‧川普表示，他計畫提名凱文‧華許出任聯邦準備理事會下一任主席，根據他在「真實社群」平台的貼文。

Warsh, who served on the US central bank’s Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, would succeed Jerome Powell when his term at the helm ends in May. It marks a comeback for Warsh, 55, whom the president passed over for the top job in 2017 when he selected Powell.

2006年至2011年擔任這個美國中央銀行理事會理事的華許，將接替主席任期5月結束的傑羅姆‧鮑爾。對55歲的華許而言，這標示著捲土重返，川普總統2017年忽略他，選擇鮑爾出任該最高職位。

If confirmed by the Senate, the former Fed governor will take charge of US monetary policy at a time when many economists and investors see its traditional insulation from elected officials as being under threat from the White House. Warsh aligned himself with the president in 2025 by arguing publicly for lower interest rates, going against his longstanding reputation as an inflation hawk.

一旦獲參議院批准，這位前聯準會理事將負責美國的貨幣政策，當前許多經濟學家與投資人認為，傳統上免於民選官員干預的貨幣政策，正面臨白宮威脅。華許2025年公開主張調降利率，立場與總統一致，違反其做為通膨鷹派的長期聲譽。

新聞辭典

at the helm：某單位的首長、掌舵。例句：Investors are pleased to see the company’s founder back at the helm.（投資人很高興該公司創辦人重掌大權。）

pass over：不考慮、置之不理。例句：Her employers passed her over for promotion because she was pregnant.（她的雇主不考慮升遷她，因為她懷孕。）

