中英對照讀新聞》Mummified cheetahs found in Saudi caves shed light on lost populations 沙烏地阿拉伯洞穴中發現的獵豹木乃伊 揭示了已消失的族群

科學家在沙烏地阿拉伯北部洞穴中發現獵豹的木乃伊遺骸。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Scientists have uncovered the mummified remains of cheetahs from caves in northern Saudi Arabia.

科學家在沙烏地阿拉伯北部洞穴中，挖掘出獵豹的木乃伊遺骸。

The remains range from 130 years old to over 1,800 years old. Researchers excavated seven mummies along with the bones of 54 other cheetahs from a site near the city of Arar.

這些遺骸的年代介於130年到1800多年之間。研究人員在阿拉爾市附近的遺址中，挖掘出7具獵豹木乃伊，以及其他54隻獵豹的骨骼。

Mummification prevents decay by preserving dead bodies. Egypt’s mummies are the most well-known, but the process can also happen naturally in places like glacier ice, desert sands and bog sludge.

將屍體製成木乃伊，可以加以保存，避免腐爛。埃及木乃伊最為著名，但這個過程也可以在冰河冰、沙漠沙粒和沼澤淤泥等地方自然發生。

The new large cat mummies have cloudy eyes and shriveled limbs, resembling dried-out husks. Researchers aren’t sure how exactly these new cats got mummified.

新發現的大型貓科動物木乃伊眼睛渾濁，四肢萎縮，如同乾透的外殼。 研究人員還無法確定這些新發現的貓科動物究竟是如何變成木乃伊的。

新聞辭典

excavate：動詞，挖掘、開鑿。例句：Ice age remains are being excavated in the caves.（冰河時期的遺骸正從岩洞中發掘出來。）

shrivel：動詞，乾枯、萎縮。例句：The lack of rain has shrivelled the crops.（雨水不足，農作物枯萎了。）

