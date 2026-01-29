中英對照讀新聞》US cops pull over driverless car after illegal U-turn美國警方因無人駕駛汽車非法掉頭將其攔下

加州警方攔下一輛非法掉頭的車輛，不料卻是無人駕駛車，無法開單。（美聯社檔案照）

US police thought they had their man when they watched a taxi make an illegal U-turn right in front of them － only to discover there was no-one in the driver’s seat.

美國警方目睹一輛計程車在他們面前非法掉頭，以為人贓俱獲，結果卻發現駕駛座上空無一人。

Officers in San Bruno, California pulled over the Waymo driverless car on Friday night, but － despite its flagrant law breaking － had to let it go.

週五晚間，加利福尼亞州聖布魯諾市的警方攔下一輛Waymo無人駕駛汽車。儘管它公然違法，卻不得不放行。

"Since there was no human driver, a ticket couldn’t be issued," police in the city, south of San Francisco, said on social media.

舊金山南部警方在社群媒體上表示：「由於沒有人類駕駛員，所以無法開罰單。」

"Our citation books don’t have a box for ’robot.’"

「我們的罰單上沒有『機器人』的欄位。」

Describing the situation as "a first" for law enforcement, the police department said they had spoken to Waymo about the problem.（AFP）

該警察局稱這種情況是執法部門「首次」遇到，並表示他們已與Waymo公司就此問題進行溝通。（法新社）

新聞辭典

pull over：動詞片語，（車輛）駛到路邊。例句：Just pull over here, I am getting out of car.（把車停在這裡，我要下車了。）

flagrant：形容詞，公然的、明目張膽的。例句：Janice is such a regular pest who always makes a flagrant misuse of privilege.（珍妮絲是個十足的討厭鬼，總是公然濫用特權。）

