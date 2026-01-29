為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》US cops pull over driverless car after illegal U-turn美國警方因無人駕駛汽車非法掉頭將其攔下

    2026/01/29 05:30
    加州警方攔下一輛非法掉頭的車輛，不料卻是無人駕駛車，無法開單。（美聯社檔案照）

    加州警方攔下一輛非法掉頭的車輛，不料卻是無人駕駛車，無法開單。（美聯社檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    US police thought they had their man when they watched a taxi make an illegal U-turn right in front of them － only to discover there was no-one in the driver’s seat.

    美國警方目睹一輛計程車在他們面前非法掉頭，以為人贓俱獲，結果卻發現駕駛座上空無一人。

    Officers in San Bruno, California pulled over the Waymo driverless car on Friday night, but － despite its flagrant law breaking － had to let it go.

    週五晚間，加利福尼亞州聖布魯諾市的警方攔下一輛Waymo無人駕駛汽車。儘管它公然違法，卻不得不放行。

    "Since there was no human driver, a ticket couldn’t be issued," police in the city, south of San Francisco, said on social media.

    舊金山南部警方在社群媒體上表示：「由於沒有人類駕駛員，所以無法開罰單。」

    "Our citation books don’t have a box for ’robot.’"

    「我們的罰單上沒有『機器人』的欄位。」

    Describing the situation as "a first" for law enforcement, the police department said they had spoken to Waymo about the problem.（AFP）

    該警察局稱這種情況是執法部門「首次」遇到，並表示他們已與Waymo公司就此問題進行溝通。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    pull over：動詞片語，（車輛）駛到路邊。例句：Just pull over here, I am getting out of car.（把車停在這裡，我要下車了。）

    flagrant：形容詞，公然的、明目張膽的。例句：Janice is such a regular pest who always makes a flagrant misuse of privilege.（珍妮絲是個十足的討厭鬼，總是公然濫用特權。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播