    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》What in the blazes? French volunteer fireman jailed for starting 7 forest fires到底在搞什麼？法國義消因7起森林縱火案入獄

    2026/01/28 05:30
    法國消防員。（美聯社）

    法國消防員。（美聯社）

    ◎管淑平

    A French volunteer fireman was sentenced to jail on Wednesday after being found guilty of lighting fires in his spare time.

    1名法國義消因在他閒暇時間縱火遭定罪後，週三被判刑入獄。

    The 25-year-old was accused of starting seven blazes in the forests of the Indre-et-Loire department between March 31 and July 12, with the last fire ravaging six hectares of woodland.

    這名25歲男子被指控在3月31日至7月12日期間，7次在安德爾—羅亞爾省森林縱火，最後一次縱火燒毀6公頃林地。

    The court in Tours sentenced the farm worker to 24 months in prison with a 12-month probationary period.

    圖爾法院判處這名農場工人24個月有期徒刑，其中12個月為緩刑。

    While conceding that the man was behind several fires, his lawyer, Arthur Gauthier, insisted that his client’s involvement was "unintentional", either through badly stubbed-out cigarette butts or inept use of his farm equipment.

    該名男子的辯護律師亞瑟．高提耶承認，他的當事人是造成多起火警的兇手，但堅稱當事人「並非蓄意」縱火，而是因為未完全熄滅菸蒂，或操作其農具不當。

    新聞辭典

    what in the blazes：片語，到底怎麼回事、發生什麼事（表達對某事物強烈驚訝、不滿或困惑）。例句：What in the blazes are you doing?（你到底在搞什麼？）

    ravage：動詞，嚴重破壞，蹂躪。例句：The wildfire ravaged the entire hillside.（野火燒毀整片山坡。）

