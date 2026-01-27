中英對照讀新聞》Intel Suffers Worst Decline in 17 Months After Bleak Forecast 在黯淡的財測後，英特爾股價遭遇17個月以來最大跌幅

英特爾財測不佳，股價暴跌17％。（法新社）

◎魏國金

Intel Corp. shares plunged about 17% after Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan gave a lackluster forecast and warned that the chipmaker was struggling with manufacturing problems.

在執行長陳立武發表黯淡財測，並警告這家晶片製造商面臨製造問題後，英特爾股價暴跌17％。

First-quarter projections for revenue and earnings both fell well short of Wall Street estimates. And a conference call with analysts, where Tan said it would take “time and resolve” to turn around the company.

其第一季營收與獲利預測皆遠低於華爾街預估。而在與分析師的視訊會議中，陳立武說，翻轉該公司需要「時間與決心」。

Production snags have hampered the comeback bid, a disappointment for investors who anticipated more of a boost from new products.

生產困境阻礙了東山再起的嘗試，預期新產品提振績效的投資人大失所望。

Intel, the largest maker of personal computer processors, is suffering from low manufacturing yields. That’s made it harder to fill orders. The once-dominant semiconductor company has spent years trying to restore its technological edge and recover from market share losses, and this is one more setback.

全球最大個人電腦處理器製造商英特爾，正面臨低製造良率的問題。這使它更難以履行訂單。這家曾佔主導地位的半導體公司已耗費數年，試圖恢復其技術優勢，以及失去的市佔率，而這又是一項挫折。

新聞辭典

fall short of：未達到。例句：The sales fell far short of our expectation.（銷售遠低於我們的預期。）

turn around：扭轉、使有起色。例句：The new CEO turned the company around in under six months.(新執行長只花了不到6個月的時間，就讓公司有起色。)

