    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Rhode Island firefighters rescue a yellow Lab from an icy pond on New Year’s Day 羅德島州消防隊員在元旦當天，從結冰的池塘中救出1隻黃色拉布拉多犬

    2026/01/26 05:30
    羅德島州消防隊員在元旦當天，從結冰的池塘中救出1隻黃色拉布拉多犬。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    A yellow Labrador out for a walk with his owner in Rhode Island had to be rescued by firefighters on New Year’s Day after he wandered onto a thin layer of ice covering a pond and fell through the center.

    元旦當天，1隻黃色拉布拉多犬和主人外出在羅德島州散步時，不慎走到覆蓋1個池塘的薄冰層上，掉進冰層中央，消防隊員費了一番功夫才將牠救出。

    According to the Misquamicut Fire Department, volunteer firefighters and other emergency officials were dispatched early Thursday morning for a water rescue. Once on scene, firefighters saw a dog named Phoenix struggling and unable to move to shore in the slushy, icy water.

    根據米斯夸米庫特消防隊，義消和其他緊急救援人員週四早上被派往現場，進行水上救援。義消抵達現場後，發現1隻名叫菲尼克斯的狗，在半融化的冰水中掙扎，無法游到岸邊。

    Members from both the Misquamicut and Watch Hill fire departments donned ice rescue suits to enter the pond and successfully rescue Phoenix.

    米斯夸米庫特和守望山消防隊的隊員們，穿上冰上救援服進入池塘，成功救出菲尼克斯。

    新聞辭典

    slushy：形容詞，半融化的、矯揉造作的；名詞，冰沙。例句：Slushy is a type of beverage made of flavored ice and a drink.（冰沙是1種由調味冰塊和飲料製成的飲品。）

    don：動詞，穿上、披上；名詞，教師、講師。例句：Jim donned his finest coat and hat.（吉米穿上他最帥的外套，戴上他最好的帽子。）

