中英對照讀新聞》Scott Bessent ’not concerned’ by sell-off: Denmark is irrelevant 史考特・貝森特對拋售「毫不憂慮」：丹麥無關緊要

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday he ​was not concerned about any sell-off in U.S. Treasuries related to the ‌Trump administration’s threats to impose tariffs on European allies opposing U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland.

美國財政部長史考特・貝森特週三表示，他對於因川普政府威脅將對反對美國收購格陵蘭計畫的歐洲盟國加徵關稅，而可能引發的美國公債拋售潮「毫不憂慮」。

Bessent played down criticism from European leaders of Washington’s designs on Greenland, and whether the issue could spark a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries by institutional investors in Europe, such ‌as pension funds in Denmark and elsewhere.

貝森特淡化了歐洲領袖對華府染指格陵蘭的批評，並質疑此議題是否真會導致歐洲機構投資者，例如丹麥及其他地區的退休基金拋售美國公債。

"Denmark’s investment in the U.S. ​Treasury bonds, like Denmark itself, is irrelevant," Bessent told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, describing Danish investment in U.S. ‍Treasuries as small.

「丹麥對美國公債的投資，就像丹麥本身一樣，無關緊要。」貝森特在瑞士達沃斯世界經濟論壇年會場邊受訪時表示，並形容丹麥對美國公債的投資不大。

"I’m not concerned at all. Again, as Treasury Secretary, I see our Treasury auctions. We’ve had record foreign investment."

「我一點也不擔心。再次強調，身為財政部長，我親眼見證了我們的公債拍賣情況。我們吸引了創紀錄的外國投資。」

新聞辭典

sell-off：拋售。例句：The sudden sell-off in the bond market was triggered by fears of rising inflation.（對通膨上升的憂慮，引發了債券市場的突然拋售。）

play down：淡化處理、輕描淡寫。例句：The government tried to play down the impact of the economic data on the market.（政府試圖淡化這份經濟數據對市場的衝擊。）

