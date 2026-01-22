中英對照讀新聞》Sea life thriving on unexploded Nazi bombs, sub discovers潛艇發現海洋生物在未爆炸的納粹炸彈上頭生機勃勃

德國一處海底的納粹時代未爆彈，已成為海洋生物的棲息地。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Marine life is thriving on unexploded Nazi bombs sitting at the bottom of a German bay, a submersible has discovered, even capturing footage of starfishes creeping across a huge chunk of TNT.

一艘潛艇在德國一處海灣底部發現未爆炸的納粹炸彈，海洋生物在上頭生機勃勃，甚至還拍到海星爬過一大塊TNT炸藥的畫面。

The discovery was "one of those rare but remarkable eureka moments," marine biologist Andrey Vedenin told AFP.

海洋生物學家安德烈．韋德寧告訴《法新社》，這項發現堪稱「罕見卻非凡的大揭密之一」。

The waters off Germany’s coast are estimated to be littered with 1.6 million tons of unexploded munitions left behind from both world wars.

據估計，德國近海海域散佈著兩次世界大戰遺留的160萬噸未爆彈。

In October of 2024, a team of German scientists went to a previously uncharted dump site in the Baltic Sea’s Luebeck Bay and sent an unmanned submersible 20 metres down to the seafloor.

2024年10月，一群德國科學家前往波羅的海呂貝克灣一個先前未知的垃圾棄置海域，並將一艘無人潛艇送入20公尺深的海底。

They were surprised when footage from the sub revealed 10 Nazi-era cruise missiles. Then they were stunned when they saw animals covering the surface of the bombs.

當潛艇拍攝的畫面顯示其中有10枚納粹時代的巡弋飛彈時，他們大吃一驚。當他們看到炸彈表面覆蓋著動物時，更是驚為天人。

新聞辭典

submersible：名詞或形容詞，潛水器；可在水下使用的。例句：Undersea geologists sent four unmanned submersibles into the deep water.（海底地質學家向深海發射4艘無人潛水器。）

chunk：名詞，大塊、厚塊：一大部分。例句：Though he is only five, he can eat a chunk of steak.（雖然他只有5歲，但他可以吃一大塊牛排。）

