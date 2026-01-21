中英對照讀新聞》Spanish gold coin from 1609 breaks European record at auction1609年西班牙金幣拍賣打破歐洲紀錄

1609年鑄造的西班牙大金幣。（路透）

A large gold coin minted in 1609 for Spain’s King Philip III broke records to become the most valuable coin in Europe at a sale in Switzerland on Monday.

一枚1609年為西班牙國王菲利普三世鑄造的大金幣，週一在瑞士一場拍賣會上打破紀錄，成為歐洲最高價的硬幣。

The unique 339-gram piece sold for 2817500 Swiss francs. It had a starting price of 2 million Swiss francs, the auction house said.

這枚獨一無二、339公克重的金幣，以281萬7500瑞士法郎賣出。這枚硬幣起標價為200萬瑞士法郎，拍賣公司說。

It was made as a show of regal wealth and power, equalling many years’ salary, and is the largest in modern European history, auction house founder Alain Baron said.

這枚金幣當年是為了展現王室財富和權勢而打造，其價值相當於當時的多年薪水，它也是現代歐洲歷史上最大一枚金幣，拍賣公司創辦人巴龍表示。

"It was truly a royal gift, a regal gift for other kings or queens," Baron said. "The next owner will in some way have the possibility to be equal to a king since it is a king who gave it to another king."

「這真的是一件王室禮物，用來送給其他國王或王后的皇家禮物」，巴龍說。「下一個擁有者，在某種程度上也可能等同於一名國王，因為這就是一位國王送給另一位國王的禮物」。

新聞辭典

mint：動詞，鑄造或印製（硬幣、紙鈔）。例句：The government mints new coins every year.（政府每年都會鑄造新硬幣。）

be equal to：片語，等同於，相當於。例句：Three plus two is equal to five.（3加2等於5。）

