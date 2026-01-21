為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Spanish gold coin from 1609 breaks European record at auction1609年西班牙金幣拍賣打破歐洲紀錄

    2026/01/21 05:30
    1609年鑄造的西班牙大金幣。（路透）

    1609年鑄造的西班牙大金幣。（路透）

    ◎管淑平

    A large gold coin minted in 1609 for Spain’s King Philip III broke records to become the most valuable coin in Europe at a sale in Switzerland on Monday.

    一枚1609年為西班牙國王菲利普三世鑄造的大金幣，週一在瑞士一場拍賣會上打破紀錄，成為歐洲最高價的硬幣。

    The unique 339-gram piece sold for 2817500 Swiss francs. It had a starting price of 2 million Swiss francs, the auction house said.

    這枚獨一無二、339公克重的金幣，以281萬7500瑞士法郎賣出。這枚硬幣起標價為200萬瑞士法郎，拍賣公司說。

    It was made as a show of regal wealth and power, equalling many years’ salary, and is the largest in modern European history, auction house founder Alain Baron said.

    這枚金幣當年是為了展現王室財富和權勢而打造，其價值相當於當時的多年薪水，它也是現代歐洲歷史上最大一枚金幣，拍賣公司創辦人巴龍表示。

    "It was truly a royal gift, a regal gift for other kings or queens," Baron said. "The next owner will in some way have the possibility to be equal to a king since it is a king who gave it to another king."

    「這真的是一件王室禮物，用來送給其他國王或王后的皇家禮物」，巴龍說。「下一個擁有者，在某種程度上也可能等同於一名國王，因為這就是一位國王送給另一位國王的禮物」。

    新聞辭典

    mint：動詞，鑄造或印製（硬幣、紙鈔）。例句：The government mints new coins every year.（政府每年都會鑄造新硬幣。）

    be equal to：片語，等同於，相當於。例句：Three plus two is equal to five.（3加2等於5。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播