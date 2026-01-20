為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》US, Taiwan reach trade deal focused on semiconductors, US Commerce Department says 美國商務部指出，美國與台灣達成聚焦半導體的貿易協議

    2026/01/20 05:30
    台美達成貿易協議，台灣輸美產品關稅降至15％。（法新社）

    台美達成貿易協議，台灣輸美產品關稅降至15％。（法新社）

    ◎魏國金

    US, Taiwan reach trade deal focused on semiconductors, US Commerce Department says

    美國商務部指出，美國與台灣達成聚焦半導體的貿易協議

    The U.S. and Taiwan clinched a trade deal on Thursday that cuts tariffs on many of the semiconductor powerhouse’s exports, directs new investments in the U.S. technology industry and risks infuriating China.

    美國與台灣週四達成貿易協議，將降低該半導體強國的許多出口產品關稅，導引對美國科技產業的新投資，並有激怒中國的風險。

    The deal deepens the Trump administration’s ties with Taipei at a critical time as China ratchets up pressure on the island and Washington has worked to avoid an all-out trade war with Beijing.

    在中國升高施壓該島國，以及華府努力避免與北京爆發全面貿易戰的關鍵時刻，該協議深化川普政府與台北的關係。

    Under the deal, Taiwanese chipmakers like TSMC that expand U.S. production will get a lower tax rate for semiconductors they import into the U.S. The U.S. will also lower a set of broad tariffs that apply to most other Taiwanese exports to the U.S. from 20% to 15%, the Commerce Department said.

    商務部指出，依據這項協議，擴大美國生產的台灣晶片製造商，比如台積電，其進口至美國的半導體將獲得較低稅率。美國也將多數其他台灣出口美國的產品關稅，從20％降至15％。

    In exchange, Taiwanese technology companies, such as TSMC, will make investments totaling at least $250 billion to increase production of semiconductors, energy and artificial intelligence in the United States.

    做為交換，台積電等台灣科技公司將投資總額至少2500億美元，以增加在美國的半導體、能源與人工智慧生產。

    新聞辭典

    clinch：達成、成交。例句：He finally clinched the deal to buy the house he wanted.（他終於達成交易，買了他想要的房子。）

    ratchet up：逐漸升高。例句：Labor Costs have been ratcheted up since 2016.（從2016年以來，勞動成本持續升高。）

